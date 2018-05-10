NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company reduced its estimated federal income tax rate to 24.5%, as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was enacted on December 22, 2017. For periods prior to March 31, 2018, the Company's federal income tax rate was 35%. Although the resulting reduction in corporate tax rates was not effective until January 1, 2018, the Company recorded a $1.2 million impairment of its deferred tax asset during the quarter ended December 31, 2017, upon enactment of the legislation.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2018, was $13,123,000 or $1.78 per share. This compares to net income of $15,469,000 or $2.09 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2017.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking, investment and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc. Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







3/31/18 12/31/17 3/31/17

3/31/18 3/31/17 EARNINGS DATA:

















Net interest income

$ 18,345 19,047 17,496

37,392 35,100

Provision for loan losses



1,850 -- 550

1,850 550

Non-interest income



8,386 11,662 9,060

20,048 28,736

Non-interest expense



17,205 17,802 17,865

35,007 38,393

Income tax expense (benefit)



1,268 6,192 3,134

7,460 9,424

Net income (loss)

$ 6,408 6,715 5,007

13,123 15,469

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

















Total assets

$ 1,910,515 2,011,430 1,916,697

1,910,515 1,916,697

Total loans held for sale



86,195 136,368 87,994

86,195 87,994

Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net



1,589,580 1,541,385 1,466,566

1,589,580 1,466,566

Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,446,947 1,282,939 1,249,200

1,446,947 1,249,200

Stockholders' equity



223,978 237,206 222,984

223,978 222,984

FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:











Book value per share

$ 30.33 32.12 30.21

30.33 30.21

Earnings per share



0.87 0.91 0.68

1.78 2.09

Cash dividends paid per share



2.50 0.32 0.32

2.82 0.58



Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)



1.31% 1.32% 1.06%

1.32% 1.60%

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)



11.12% 11.43% 9.03%

11.49% 14.15%



Weighted average shares outstanding



7,384,411 7,384,301 7,397,964

7,384,355 7,405,569

