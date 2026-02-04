NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

News provided by

NASB Financial, Inc.

Feb 04, 2026, 16:17 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, of $8.3 million or $1.15 per share.  This compares to net income of $8.1 million or $1.12 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and compares to net income of $8.0 million or $1.10 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended





12/31/25

9/30/25

12/31/24

EARNINGS DATA:






Net interest income

$

20,960

21,162

19,564

Provision for credit losses

--

--

66

Non-interest income

1,889

2,065

3,124

Non-interest expense

11,844

12,539

12,073

Income tax expense

2,707

2,629

2,595

     Net income

$

8,298

8,059

7,954








FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:






Total assets

$

2,966,618

2,932,977

2,919,263

Total loans held for investment and 

     mortgage-backed securities, net

 

2,208,550

 

2,181,844

 

2,186,076

Customer and brokered deposit

     accounts

 

1,874,438

 

1,823,300

 

1,800,419

Stockholders' equity

436,622

430,942

413,891








FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:


Book value per share

$

60.36

59.78

57.20

Earnings per share

1.15

1.12

1.10

Cash dividends paid per share

0.35

0.60

0.25









Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

1.13 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity) 

7.65 %

7.54 %

7.69 %









Weighted average shares outstanding 

7,225,644

7,212,753

7,232,473

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, of $8.1 million or $1.12 per...

NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common Stock

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, which will be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics