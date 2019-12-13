NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, of $14,004,000 or $1.90 per share. This compares to net income of $13,328,000 or $1.80 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $8,477,000 or $1.15 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2019, was $43,167,000 or $5.85 per share. This compares to net income of $29,131,000 or $3.94 per share for the year ended September 30, 2018. The increase in earnings for the current year was primarily attributable to higher asset balances, increased mortgage banking activity, and a one-time gain from the sale of real estate owned by the Company.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc. Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







9/30/19 6/30/19 9/30/18

9/30/19 9/30/18 EARNINGS DATA:

















Net interest income

$ 22,378 20,795 20,916

82,672 77,928

Provision for loan losses



-- -- 275

1,750 2,625

Non-interest income



20,826 17,627 8,855

56,286 37,299

Non-interest expense



24,532 20,651 18,001

79,652 69,991

Income tax expense



4,668 4,443 3,018

14,389 13,480

Net income

$ 14,004 13,328 8,477

43,167 29,131



















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:











Total assets

$ 2,605,225 2,451,353 2,060,361

2,605,225 2,060,361

Total loans held for sale



420,428 289,818 123,245

420,428 123,245

Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net



1,911,521 1,900,404 1,717,358

1,911,521 1,717,358

Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,828,972 1,709,492 1,536,226

1,828,972 1,536,226

Stockholders' equity



262,267 251,681 231,681

262,267 231,681



















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$ 35.56 34.08 31.37

35.56 31.37

Earnings per share



1.90 1.80 1.15

5.85 3.94

Cash dividends paid per share



0.50 0.50 0.50

2.00 3.82





















Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)



2.22% 2.25% 1.67%

1.85% 1.41%

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)



21.80% 21.66% 14.79%

17.48% 12.54%





Weighted average shares outstanding



7,381,378 7,384,851 7,384,851

7,383,976 7,384,604

