NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, of $6.8 million or $0.92 per share. This compares to net income of $7.7 million or $1.04 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and compares to net income of $8.4 million or $1.14 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, was $22.1 million or $2.99 per share. This compares to net income of $15.0 million or $2.03 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2023. Earnings for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









6/30/24 3/31/24 6/30/23

6/30/24 6/30/23

EARNINGS DATA:



















Net interest income

$ 19,802 19,356 20,482

58,035 64,067



Provision for credit losses



(9) 14 --

(1,463) --



Non-interest income



1,174 2,931 3,633

5,230 5,933



Non-interest expense



12,399 12,535 12,684

36,950 41,789



Income tax expense



1,803 2,045 2,812

5,665 6,940



Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



-- -- (202)

-- (6,261)



Net income

$ 6,783 7,693 8,417

22,113 15,010























FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:



Total assets

$ 2,787,478 2,862,808 2,734,499

2,787,478 2,734,499



Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net



2,160,856 2,166,975 2,132,139

2,160,856 2,132,139



Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,699,859 1,776,611 1,740,341

1,699,859 1,740,341



Stockholders' equity



407,079 402,393 387,491

407,079 387,491























FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 55.06 54.43 52.31

55.06 52.31



Earnings per share



0.92 1.04 1.14

2.99 2.03



Cash dividends paid per share



0.25 0.25 0.25

0.75 1.35

























Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)



0.96 % 1.10 % 1.23 %

1.05 % 0.74 %



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)



6.70 % 7.68 % 8.75 %

7.43 % 5.22 %

























Weighted average shares outstanding



7,392,789 7,395,810 7,407,337

7,393,756 7,410,994



SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.