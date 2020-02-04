NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, of $14.7 million or $1.99 per share. This compares to net income of $14.0 million or $1.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and compares to net income of $8.1 million or $1.10 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase in earnings from the same quarter in the prior fiscal year was primarily attributable to higher loan balances and increased mortgage banking activity.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended









12/31/19 9/30/19 12/31/18

EARNINGS DATA:













Net interest income $ 23,349 22,378 19,599



Provision for loan losses

-- -- 750



Non-interest income

19,630 20,826 8,779



Non-interest expense

23,332 24,532 16,811



Income tax expense

4,977 4,668 2,704



Net income $ 14,670 14,004 8,113

















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:













Total assets

$ 2,515,844 2,605,225 2,197,987



Total loans held for sale 361,348 420,428 172,127



Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net

1,881,657 1,911,521 1,814,341



Customer and brokered deposit accounts

1,637,785 1,828,972 1,661,259



Stockholders' equity

273,506 262,267 234,632

















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share $ 37.08 35.56 31.77



Earnings (loss) per share

1.99 1.90 1.10



Cash dividends paid per share

0.50 0.50 0.50



















Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets) 2.29% 2.22% 1.52%



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity) 21.90% 21.80% 13.92%



















Weighted average shares outstanding 7,375,103 7,381,378 7,384,851









































