NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

NASB Financial, Inc.

Feb 04, 2020, 17:40 ET

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, of $14.7 million or $1.99 per share.  This compares to net income of $14.0 million or $1.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and compares to net income of $8.1 million or $1.10 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  The increase in earnings from the same quarter in the prior fiscal year was primarily attributable to higher loan balances and increased mortgage banking activity. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended




    12/31/19

       9/30/19

    12/31/18

EARNINGS DATA:






Net interest income

$

23,349

22,378

19,599

Provision for loan losses

--

--

750

Non-interest income

19,630

20,826

8,779

Non-interest expense

23,332

24,532

16,811

Income tax expense

4,977

4,668

2,704

     Net income

$

14,670

14,004

8,113








FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:






Total assets

$

2,515,844

2,605,225

2,197,987

Total loans held for sale

361,348

420,428

172,127

Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net

1,881,657

1,911,521

1,814,341

Customer and brokered deposit accounts

1,637,785

1,828,972

1,661,259

Stockholders' equity

273,506

262,267

234,632








FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

37.08

35.56

31.77

Earnings (loss) per share

1.99

1.90

1.10

Cash dividends paid per share

0.50

0.50

0.50









Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)

2.29%

2.22%

1.52%

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)

21.90%

21.80%

13.92%









Weighted average shares outstanding

7,375,103

7,381,378

7,384,851



















SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

