NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share.  This compares to net income of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and compares to net income of $13.3 million or $1.80 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The increase in earnings for the current quarter was primarily attributable to increased mortgage banking activity.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $64.3 million or $8.71 per share.  This compares to net income of $29.2 million or $3.95 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2019. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended




6/30/20

3/31/20

6/30/19

  6/30/20

  6/30/19

EARNINGS DATA:








Net interest income

$

23,923

22,382

20,795

69,654

60,294

Provision for loan losses

1,900

750

--

2,650

1,750

Non-interest income

66,584

13,235

17,627

99,449

35,460

Non-interest expense

34,223

22,617

20,651

80,172

55,120

Income tax expense (benefit)

13,868

3,125

4,443

21,970

9,721

     Net income (loss)

$

40,516

9,125

13,328

64,311

29,163










FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

Total assets

$

2,600,212

2,631,296

2,451,353

2,600,212

2,451,353

Total loans held for sale

486,077

390,635

289,818

486,077

289,818

Total loans held for investments and

    mortgage-backed securities, net

1,742,954

1,837,632

1,900,404

1,742,954

1,900,404

Customer and brokered deposit    

     accounts

1,824,617

1,725,271

1,709,492

1,824,617

1,709,492

Stockholders' equity

314,883

272,877

251,681

314,883

251,681

FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

42.62

36.93

34.08

42.62

34.08

Earnings per share

5.48

1.24

1.80

8.71

3.95

Cash dividends paid per share

0.55

0.55

0.50

1.60

1.50











Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

6.20%

1.42%

2.25%

3.29%

1.72%

Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

55.15%

13.36%

21.66%

29.71%

16.09%











Weighted average shares outstanding

7,389,089

7,383.836

7,384,851

7,382,644

7,384,851

