NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

News provided by

NASB Financial, Inc.

Dec 14, 2020, 16:53 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $39.2 million or $5.30 per share.  This compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $14.0 million or $1.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. 

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2020, was $103.5 million or $14.02 per share.  This compares to net income of $43.2 million or $5.85 per share for the year ended September 30, 2019.  The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to higher volumes of mortgage banking activity in the current year. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended




  9/30/20

 6/30/20

  9/30/19

9/30/20

9/30/19

EARNINGS DATA:








Net interest income

$

24,577

23,923

22,378

94,231

82,672

Provision for loan losses

7,500

1,900

--

10,150

1,750

Non-interest income

75,095

66,584

20,826

174,544

56,286

Non-interest expense

39,160

34,223

24,532

119,332

79,652

Income tax expense

13,818

13,868

4,668

35,788

14,389

     Net income

$

39,194

40,516

14,004

103,505

43,167










FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:








Total assets

`

$

2,552,198

2,600,212

2,605,225

2,552,198

2,605,225

Total loans held for sale

493,212

486,077

420,428

493,212

420,428

Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net

1,646,143

1,742,954

1,911,521

1,646,143

1,911,521

Customer and brokered deposit accounts

1,752,768

1,824,617

1,828,972

1,752,768

1,828,972

Stockholders' equity

350,382

314,883

262,267

350,382

262,267










FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

47.42

42.62

35.56

47.42

35.56

Earnings per share

5.30

5.48

1.90

14.02

5.85

Cash dividends paid per share

0.55

0.55

0.50

2.15

2.00











Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)

6.09%

6.20%

2.22%

4.01%

1.85%

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)

47.13%

55.15%

21.80%

33.79%

17.48%











Weighted average shares outstanding

7,388,493

7,389,089

7,381,378

7,384,118

7,383,976























SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://nasb.com

Also from this source

NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock...

NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics