NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

NASB Financial, Inc.

Feb 09, 2021, 15:37 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $26.7 million or $3.61 per share.  This compares to net income of $39.2 million or $5.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and compares to net income of $14.7 million or $1.99 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

 

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended




    12/31/20

       9/30/20

    12/31/19

EARNINGS DATA:






Net interest income

$

25,698

24,577

23,349

Provision for loan losses

--

7,500

--

Non-interest income

46,689

75,095

19,630

Non-interest expense

37,238

39,160

23,332

Income tax expense

8,471

13,818

4,977

     Net income

$

26,678

39,194

14,670








FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:






Total assets

$

2,599,116

2,552,198

2,515,844

Total loans held for sale

675,383

493,212

361,348

Total loans held for investment and 

     mortgage-backed securities, net

 

1,535,963

 

1,646,143

 

1,881,657

Customer and brokered deposit

     accounts

 

1,683,992

 

1,752,768

 

1,637,785

Stockholders' equity

374,189

350,382

273,506








FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

50.51

47.42

37.08

Earnings (loss) per share

3.61

5.30

1.99

Cash dividends paid per share

0.55

0.55

0.50









Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

4.14%

6.09%

2.29%

Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

29.46%

 

47.13%

21.90%



Weighted average shares outstanding

7,400,089

7,388,493

7,375,103







