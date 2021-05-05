NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results
May 05, 2021, 12:06 ET
KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share. This compares to net income of $26.7 million or $3.61 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and compares to net income of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2021, was $52.6 million or $7.11 per share. This compares to net income of $23.8 million or $3.22 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2020.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
|
NASB Financial, Inc.
|
Financial Highlights
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
3/31/21
|
12/31/20
|
3/31/20
|
3/31/21
|
3/31/20
|
EARNINGS DATA:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
24,631
|
25,698
|
22,382
|
50,329
|
45,731
|
Provision for loan losses
|
--
|
--
|
750
|
--
|
750
|
Non-interest income
|
48,046
|
46,689
|
13,235
|
94,735
|
32,865
|
Non-interest expense
|
39,272
|
37,238
|
22,617
|
76,510
|
45,949
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
7,438
|
8,471
|
3,125
|
15,909
|
8,102
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
25,967
|
26,678
|
9,125
|
52,645
|
23,795
|
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,483,553
|
2,599,116
|
2,631,296
|
2,483,553
|
2,631,296
|
Total loans held for sale
|
681,268
|
675,383
|
390,635
|
681,268
|
390,635
|
Total loans held for investments and
mortgage-backed securities, net
|
1,438,882
|
1,535,963
|
1,837,632
|
1,438,882
|
1,837,632
|
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
|
1,569,122
|
1,683,992
|
1,725,271
|
1,569,122
|
1,725,271
|
Stockholders' equity
|
390,909
|
374,189
|
272,877
|
390,909
|
272,877
|
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
52.80
|
50.51
|
36.93
|
52.80
|
36.93
|
Earnings per share
|
3.51
|
3.61
|
1.24
|
7.11
|
3.22
|
Cash dividends paid per share
|
0.75
|
0.55
|
0.55
|
1.30
|
1.05
|
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
|
4.09%
|
4.14%
|
1.42%
|
4.18%
|
1.82%
|
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
|
27.15%
|
29.46%
|
13.36%
|
28.41%
|
17.79%
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
7,406,069
|
7,400,089
|
7,383,836
|
7,403,046
|
7,379,421
SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.
Share this article