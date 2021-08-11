NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share. This compares to net income of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decline in earnings for the current quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, was $63.8 million or $8.62 per share. This compares to net income of $64.3 million or $8.71 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc. Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







6/30/21 3/31/21 6/30/20

6/30/21 6/30/20

EARNINGS DATA:



















Net interest income

$ 24,891 24,631 23,923

75,220 69,654



Provision for loan losses



-- -- 1,900

-- 2,650



Non-interest income



26,521 48,046 66,584

121,256 99,449



Non-interest expense



37,654 39,272 34,223

114,164 80,172



Income tax expense (benefit)



2,604 7,438 13,868

18,513 21,970



Net income (loss)

$ 11,154 25,967 40,516

63,799 64,311























FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:



















Total assets

$ 2,310,047 2,483,553



2,600,212

2,310,047 2,600,212



Total loans held for sale





459,896 681,268 486,077



459,896 486,077



Total loans held for investments and

mortgage-backed securities, net 1,345,211 1,438,882 1,742,954



1,354,211 1,742,954



Customer and brokered deposit

accounts



1,425,946 1,569,122 1,824,617

1,425,946 1,824,617



Stockholders' equity



398,321 390,909 314,883

398,321 314,883























FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 53.81 52.80 42.62

53.81 42.62



Earnings per share



1.51 3.51 5.48

8.62 8.71



Cash dividends paid per share



0.75 0.75 0.55

2.05 1.60

























Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets) 1.86% 4.09% 6.20%



3.50% 3.29%



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity) 11.31% 27.15% 55.15%

22.72% 29.71%

























Weighted average shares outstanding



7,402,969 7,406,069 7,389,089

7,403,021 7,382,644



