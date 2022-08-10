NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

News provided by

NASB Financial, Inc.

Aug 10, 2022, 11:55 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $10.1 million or $1.37 per share.  This compares to net income of $8.8 million or $1.19 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and compares to net income of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was $27.6 million or $3.72 per share.  This compares to net income of $63.8 million or $8.62 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended




6/30/22

3/31/22

6/30/21

  6/30/22

  6/30/21

EARNINGS DATA:









Net interest income

$

21,914

20,942

24,891

65,204

75,220

Provision for loan losses

--

--

--

--

--

Non-interest income

16,276

18,153

26,521

56,768

121,256

Non-interest expense

25,041

27,677

37,654

86,063

114,164

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,025

2,599

2,604

8,344

18,513

     Net income (loss)

$

10,124

8,819

11,154

27,565

63,799











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:









Total assets

$

2,478,684

2,206,699

2,310,047

2,478,684

2,310,047

Total loans held for sale

220,131

166,625

459,896

220,131

459,896

Total loans held for investments and

    mortgage-backed securities, net

1,784,758

1,531,834

1,345,211

1,784,758

1,354,211

Customer and brokered deposit    

     accounts

1,354,561

1,357,520

1,425,946

1,354,561

1,425,946

Stockholders' equity

389,106

391,895

398,321

389,106

398,321











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

52.53

52.90

53.81

52.53

53.81

Earnings per share

1.37

1.19

1.51

3.72

8.62

Cash dividends paid per share

0.85

0.85

0.75

2.45

2.05












Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

1.73 %

1.61 %

1.86 %

1.52 %

3.50 %

Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

10.37 %

8.97 %

11.31 %

9.39 %

22.72 %












Weighted average shares outstanding

7,407,884

7,409,460

7,402,969

7,408,853

7,403,021

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.