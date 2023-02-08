NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, of $4.7 million or $0.63 per share. This compares to net income of $4.5 million or $0.61 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and compares to net income of $8.6 million or $1.16 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended









12/31/22 9/30/22 12/31/21

EARNINGS DATA:













Net interest income

$ 22,436 23,964 22,348



Provision for loan losses



-- 750 --



Non-interest income



4,264 6,420 22,339



Non-interest expense



20,477 23,912 33,345



Income tax expense



1,531 1,197 2,720



Net income

$ 4,692 4,525 8,622

















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:













Total assets

$ 2,520,202 2,644,364 2,186,808



Total loans held for sale 77,864 129,281 360,836



Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net 2,132,757 2,033,849 1,381,376



Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,633,934 1,496,041 1,348,531



Stockholders' equity



378,445 378,878 394,943

















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 51.03 51.15 53.29



Earnings (loss) per share



0.63 0.61 1.16



Cash dividends paid per share



0.85 0.85 0.75



















Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)



0.73 % 0.71 % 1.52 %



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)



4.96 % 4.71 % 8.75 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding



7,412,785 7,407,279 7,408,720



SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.