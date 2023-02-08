NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, of $4.7 million or $0.63 per share.  This compares to net income of $4.5 million or $0.61 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and compares to net income of $8.6 million or $1.16 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended




    12/31/22

       9/30/22

    12/31/21

EARNINGS DATA:






Net interest income

$

22,436

23,964

22,348

Provision for loan losses

--

750

--

Non-interest income

4,264

6,420

22,339

Non-interest expense

20,477

23,912

33,345

Income tax expense

1,531

1,197

2,720

     Net income

$

4,692

4,525

8,622








FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:






Total assets

$

2,520,202

2,644,364

2,186,808

Total loans held for sale

77,864

129,281

360,836

Total loans held for investment and 

     mortgage-backed securities, net

 

2,132,757

 

2,033,849

 

1,381,376

Customer and brokered deposit

     accounts

 

1,633,934

 

1,496,041

 

1,348,531

Stockholders' equity

378,445

378,878

394,943








FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

51.03

51.15

53.29

Earnings (loss) per share

0.63

0.61

1.16

Cash dividends paid per share

0.85

0.85

0.75









Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

0.73 %

0.71 %

1.52 %

Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

4.96 %

4.71 %

8.75 %









Weighted average shares outstanding

7,412,785

7,407,279

7,408,720

