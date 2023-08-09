NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

09 Aug, 2023, 16:09 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $8.4 million or $1.14 per share.  This compares to net income of $1.9 million or $0.26 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and compares to net income of $10.1 million or $1.37 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  Earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, was $15.0 million or $2.03 per share.  This compares to net income of $27.6 million or $3.72 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2022. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended




6/30/23

3/31/23

6/30/22

  6/30/23

  6/30/22

EARNINGS DATA:









Net interest income

$

20,482

21,508

20,861

64,067

58,734

Provision for loan losses

--

--

--

--

--

Non-interest income

3,633

1,156

2,969

5,933

16,525

Non-interest expense

12,684

15,233

13,940

41,789

43,841

Income tax expense



2,812

1,828

2,223

6,940

7,239

Income (loss) from discontinued

   operations, net of tax

(202)

(3,702)

2,457

(6,261)

3,386

     Net income


$

8,417

1,901

10,124

15,010

27,565











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:









Total assets

$

2,734,499

2,761,904

2,478,684

2,734,499

2,478,684

Total loans held for investments and

     mortgage-backed securities, net

2,132,139

2,144,966

1,784,758

2,132,139

1,784,758

Customer and brokered deposit    

     accounts

1,740,341

1,729,421

1,354,561

1,740,341

1,354,561

Stockholders' equity

387,491

382,170

389,106

387,491

389,106











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

52.31

51.59

52.53

52.31

52.53

Earnings per share

1.14

0.26

1.37

2.03

3.72

Cash dividends paid per share

0.25

0.25

0.85

1.35

2.45












Return on assets (annualized net income
     divided by total average assets)

1.23 %

0.29 %

1.73 %

0.74 %

1.52 %

Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

8.75 %

2.00 %

10.37 %

5.22 %

9.39 %












Weighted average shares outstanding

7,407,337

7,412,861

7,407,884

7,410,994

7,408,853



























