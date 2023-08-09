NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $8.4 million or $1.14 per share. This compares to net income of $1.9 million or $0.26 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and compares to net income of $10.1 million or $1.37 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, was $15.0 million or $2.03 per share. This compares to net income of $27.6 million or $3.72 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2022.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









6/30/23 3/31/23 6/30/22

6/30/23 6/30/22

EARNINGS DATA:



















Net interest income

$ 20,482 21,508 20,861

64,067 58,734



Provision for loan losses



-- -- --

-- --



Non-interest income



3,633 1,156 2,969

5,933 16,525



Non-interest expense



12,684 15,233 13,940

41,789 43,841



Income tax expense



2,812 1,828 2,223

6,940 7,239



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(202) (3,702) 2,457

(6,261) 3,386



Net income

$ 8,417 1,901 10,124

15,010 27,565























FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:



















Total assets

$ 2,734,499 2,761,904 2,478,684

2,734,499 2,478,684



Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net



2,132,139 2,144,966 1,784,758

2,132,139 1,784,758



Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,740,341 1,729,421 1,354,561

1,740,341 1,354,561



Stockholders' equity



387,491 382,170 389,106

387,491 389,106























FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 52.31 51.59 52.53

52.31 52.53



Earnings per share



1.14 0.26 1.37

2.03 3.72



Cash dividends paid per share



0.25 0.25 0.85

1.35 2.45

























Return on assets (annualized net income

divided by total average assets)



1.23 % 0.29 % 1.73 %

0.74 % 1.52 %



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)



8.75 % 2.00 % 10.37 %

5.22 % 9.39 %

























Weighted average shares outstanding



7,407,337 7,412,861 7,407,884

7,410,994 7,408,853

























































