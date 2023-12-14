NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

News provided by

NASB Financial, Inc.

14 Dec, 2023, 15:44 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, of $6.6 million or $0.90 per share. This compares to net income of $8.4 million or $1.14 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $4.5 million or $0.61 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. 

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2023, was $21.6 million or $2.92 per share. This compares to net income of $32.1 million or $4.33 per share for the year ended September 30, 2022. Earnings for the year ended September 30, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business, which occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended




9/30/23

6/30/23

9/30/22

  9/30/23

  9/30/22

EARNINGS DATA:








Net interest income

$

19,403

20,482

23,195

83,470

81,929

Provision for loan losses

--

--

750

--

750

Non-interest income

2,230

3,633

1,974

8,163

18,499

Non-interest expense

12,806

12,684

14,882

54,595

58,723

Income tax expense



2,172

2,812

2,136

9,112

9,375

Income (loss) from discontinued

   operations, net of tax

(18)

                                            

(202)

(2,876)

(6,279)

510

     Net income


$

6,637

8,417

4,525

21,647

32,090











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:









Total assets

$

2,814,082

2,734,499

2,644,364

2,814,082

2,644,364

Total loans held for investments and

    mortgage-backed securities, net

2,126,420

2,132,139

2,033,849

2,126,420

2,033,849

Customer and brokered deposit    

     accounts

1,794,430

1,740,341

1,496,041

1,794,430

1,496,041

Stockholders' equity

386,106

387,491

378,878

386,106

378,878











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

52.28

52.31

51.15

52.28

51.15

Earnings per share

0.90

1.14

0.61

2.92

4.33

Cash dividends paid per share

0.25

0.25

0.85

1.60

3.30












Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

0.96 %

1.23 %

0.71 %

0.79 %

1.28 %

Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

6.86 %

8.75 %

4.71 %

5.66 %

8.31 %












Weighted average shares outstanding

7,402,071

7,407,337

7,407,279

7,408,745

7,408,456

















SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

Also from this source

NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common Stock

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, which will be...

NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common Stock

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, which will be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.