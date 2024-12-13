NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

NASB Financial, Inc.

Dec 13, 2024, 09:54 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, of $6.1 million or $0.84 per share.  This compares to net income of $6.8 million or $0.92 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $6.6 million or $0.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. 

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2024, was $28.3 million or $3.83 per share.  This compares to net income of $21.6 million or $2.92 per share for the year ended September 30, 2023.  Earnings for the year ended September 30, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended




9/30/24

6/30/24

9/30/23

  9/30/24

  9/30/23

EARNINGS DATA:








Net interest income

$

19,904

19,802

19,403

77,939

83,470

Provision for credit losses

(71)

(9)

--

(1,534)

--

Non-interest income

873

1,174

2,230

6,103

8,163

Non-interest expense

13,071

12,399

12,806

50,021

54,595

Income tax expense



1,633

1,803

2,172

7,298

9,112

Net loss from discontinued

   operations, net of tax

--

--

(18)

--

(6,279)

     Net income


$

6,144

6,783

6,637

28,257

21,647










FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:








Total assets

$

2,860,399

2,787,478

2,814,082

2,860,399

2,814,082

Total loans held for investments and

    mortgage-backed securities, net

2,170,905

2,160,856

2,126,420

2,170,905

2,126,420

Customer and brokered deposit    

     accounts

1,729,642

1,699,859

1,794,430

1,729,642

1,794,430

Stockholders' equity

413,204

407,079

386,106

413,204

386,106










FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

57.18

55.06

52.28

57.18

52.28

Earnings per share

0.84

0.92

0.90

3.83

2.92

Cash dividends paid per share

0.25

0.25

0.25

1.00

1.60











Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

0.87 %

0.96 %

0.96 %

1.00 %

0.79 %

Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

5.99 %

6.70 %

6.86 %

7.07 %

5.66 %











Weighted average shares outstanding

7,327,387

7,392,789

7,402,071

7,377,073

7,408,745

