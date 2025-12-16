NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

News provided by

NASB Financial, Inc.

Dec 16, 2025, 16:52 ET

KANSAS CITY, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, of $8.1 million or $1.12 per share.  This compares to net income of $6.9 million or $0.96 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $6.1 million or $0.84 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. 

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2025, was $28.7 million or $3.97 per share.  This compares to net income of $28.3 million or $3.83 per share for the year ended September 30, 2024.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended




9/30/25

6/30/25

9/30/24

  9/30/25

  9/30/24

EARNINGS DATA:









Net interest income

$

21,162

19,957

19,904

80,243

77,939

Provision for credit losses

--

370

(71)

571

(1,534)

Non-interest income

2,065

2,400

873

8,107

6,103

Non-interest expense

12,539

12,833

13,071

49,685

50,021

Income tax expense



2,629

2,252

1,633

9,371

7,298

     Net income


$

8,059

6,902

6,144

28,723

28,257











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:









Total assets

$

2,932,977

2,938,963

2,860,399

2,932,977

2,860,399

Total loans held for investments and

    mortgage-backed securities, net

2,181,844

2,162,032

2,170,905

2,181,844

2,170,905

Customer and brokered deposit    

     accounts

1,823,300

1,835,263

1,729,642

1,823,300

1,729,642

Stockholders' equity

430,942

423,572

413,204

430,942

413,204











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

59.78

58.70

57.18

59.78

57.18

Earnings per share

1.12

0.96

0.84

3.97

3.83

Cash dividends paid per share

0.60

0.25

0.25

1.35

1.00












Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

1.10 %

0.92 %

0.87 %

0.99 %

1.00 %

Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

7.54 %

6.54 %

5.99 %

6.81 %

7.07 %












Weighted average shares outstanding

7,212,753

7,225,785

7,327,387

7,226,392

7,377,073

















SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common Stock

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, which will be...

NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common Stock

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend on common stock of $0.25 per share...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics