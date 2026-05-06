NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Retirement of Director and Appointment of Director

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "NASB") (OTCQX: NASB) today announced that Linda Hancock has retired from NASB's Board of Directors ("Board"), effective immediately. Ms. Hancock, wife of NASB Chairman David H. Hancock, has served as a non-independent director on the Board since 1995. Her retirement was not the result of any disagreement with management pertaining to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Board has appointed Patrick Hancock to the Board to fill the vacancy created by Ms. Hancock's retirement. Patrick Hancock will serve as a director for the remainder of Ms. Hancock's current term on the Board, which expires in January 2028. Patrick Hancock is the son of David H. Hancock and Ms. Hancock, and his appointment to the Board was made in connection with the Hancock family's succession planning process. Because of Patrick Hancock's relationship to David H. Hancock, the Board has determined that he will be a non-independent director of the Company.

Patrick Hancock, who resides in New York City, is a managing member of Hanland Group, which invests in and operates multifamily rental properties. Previously, he served in the Investments Group at Shorenstein Properties, one of the largest privately held real estate investment firms in the United States, focused on the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties across major U.S. markets. Prior to that, he served in the Portfolio Management Group at Hall Capital Partners, a prominent investment firm managing capital on behalf of endowments, foundations, and families. He holds a master's degree from New York University and a bachelor's degree from Tulane University.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B., a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking, investment and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.