NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

News provided by

NASB Financial, Inc.

16:24 ET

GRANDVIEW, Mo., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 29, 2018, NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.50 per share, which will be paid on June 29, 2018, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2018.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-declares-cash-dividend-on-common-stock-300655967.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

Also from this source

May 10, 2018, 16:18 ET NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Mar 05, 2018, 15:50 ET NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

News provided by

NASB Financial, Inc.

16:24 ET