NASCAR Driver Joey Logano Selling His Custom First Edition 2021 Ford Bronco on Autotrader's Private Seller Exchange to Benefit Charity

Logano's Bronco Listing Functions Like Auction, Winner Also Receives VIP Experience for Daytona 500

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR driver and two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano is teaming with Autotrader, a Cox Automotive company, to sell his custom first edition 2021 Ford Bronco through Private Seller Exchange on Autotrader. With functionality designed specifically for this sale, Logano's Bronco listing will operate like an auction, with all proceeds benefiting the Joey Logano Foundation, which helps children and young adults during times of crisis. In addition to acquiring the keys to Logano's Bronco, the winner also will enjoy a VIP experience and a chance to meet Logano during the February 18, 2024, Daytona 500 NASCAR race.

With a starting bid of $110,000, consumers will be able to make an offer on Logano’s custom Bronco – a first edition with VIN #22 – for a two-week period on Autotrader’s Private Seller Exchange, starting January 18 at 10:00 a.m. EST and ending January 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST. All proceeds benefit charity.

Autotrader and Logano have enjoyed a longstanding relationship, as the company has sponsored the Team Penske driver's No. 22 car for the past 10 years. For buyers interested in this rugged off-road vehicle, Private Seller Exchange on Autotrader is a safe, convenient way to buy and sell vehicles between private parties. Both buyers and sellers are verified, and the car's ownership and accident history are confirmed before every sale. Payment is also collected electronically, to ensure a secure and safe transaction.

With a starting bid of $110,000, consumers will be able to make an offer on Logano's custom Bronco – a first edition with VIN #22 – for a two-week period on Autotrader's Private Seller Exchange, starting January 18 at 10:00 a.m. EST and ending January 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The Lightning Blue Metallic vehicle touts a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 engine and includes the Sasquatch package. The vehicle is full of RTR's top-tier upgrades, including RTR Tech 6 with Custom Bronze Powder Coat, 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grapplers, RTR Rear Tire Carrier, RTR Adjustable Tailgate Stop, RTR Molle Accessory Plate, RTR Upper Grille with LEDs, RTR Light Bar with PROJECT x Offroad FF.70 lights and MagnaFlow Performance Exhaust System.

How to Make an Offer:

Step 1: Visit https://www.autotrader.com/marketplace/joey-logano-bronco and log in or set up a MyATC account.

Step 2: Provide a few details about yourself and submit your offer.

Step 3: Get ID Verified to make your offer official.

Step 4: Check back often and adjust your offer as needed.

In addition to the Ford Bronco, the winner will receive two VIP credentials to the 2024 Daytona 500, a Joey Logano crew t-shirt, a three-night hotel stay and a chance to meet Joey Logano*.

"After more than a decade of partnership with Joey, the Autotrader team is still being continuously impressed with his love for his sport and dedication to helping his community," said Ken Kraft, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Cox Automotive. "Connection is what Private Seller Exchange on Autotrader is all about. We are honored to connect our community of buyers and sellers with an opportunity to support a foundation that aligns with our mission to leave the world a better place for the next generation."

All proceeds from the sale of the custom Bronco on Autotrader's Private Seller Exchange will benefit Logano's charity, the Joey Logano Foundation. The Joey Logano Foundation invests in organizations offering second chances to children and young adults during times of crisis and works to inspire others to live a life of generosity. The Foundation's vision is to create supportive communities where all children and young adults can live with dignity in times of adversity. Since 2015, the Joey Logano Foundation has invested more than $6.5 million in various organizations across the country to support children and young adults during challenging times in their lives, especially those in the foster care system.

"With the largest vehicle inventory, it's true what they say - if you see a car, find it on Autotrader, including my first edition 2021 Ford Bronco," said Joey Logano, NASCAR driver for Team Penske. "Thanks to the ease and security of Private Seller Exchange on Autotrader, there is no other partner I trust to help sell my vehicle for this incredible cause. Most importantly, I am thrilled to be able to invest the proceeds back into the community of children and young adults that the foundation supports."

To learn more, visit https://www.autotrader.com/marketplace/joey-logano-bronco.

* Must be 18 years or older. Terms and conditions apply.

SOURCE Autotrader