NASCLA Announces 2018 National Coordinated Enforcement Effort

The national coordinated enforcement effort focused on elevating the regulatory boards presence in the community and nationally. The goal of our state members was to come together in a united partnership to promote both consumer and public protection through the licensing and/or registration of contractors. The national coordinated enforcement effort involved state public information departments, investigative departments, executive directors/officers and the public media.

This nationally coordinated collaboration among our state members provided the opportunity to protect the consumers, deter illegal construction activity and level the playing field for legitimate contractors in the construction industry. Along with combating the increased illegal unlicensed activity nationally, the intention was to warn consumers that they need to be aware of these activities for regulatory compliance.

Based on joint coordinated enforcement efforts during the weeks of June 4 – 22, 2018, NASCLA State Members reported a total of 779 that were found non-compliant with state licensing requirements. Administrative citations, criminal notices, legal actions, additional investigations, and more have been issued by the state contractor licensing agencies.

"NASCLA had 10 state members participate in this historic event across the country. The goal of this operation was to elevate consumer protection and deter illegal construction practices. The shared commitment of our state members brought awareness to unlicensed activity and spotlighted the contractor state licensing and registration boards nationally. NASCLA would like to thank all the state members for their continued partnership and national enforcement efforts to protect the public and combat unlicensed activity," stated Angie Whitaker, NASCLA Executive Director.

For more information on NASCLA, please visit our website at www.nascla.org or contact the association office at (623) 587-9354.

Contact: Angie Whitaker

NASCLA Executive Director

Phone: (623) 587-9354

Email: angiewhitaker@nascla.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nascla-announces-2018-national-coordinated-enforcement-effort-300673922.html

SOURCE NASCLA

Related Links

http://www.nascla.org

