NASCLA Announces 2019 National Coordinated Enforcement Effort

PHOENIX, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies (NASCLA) participated in a national coordinated enforcement effort the weeks of June 3 – 21, 2019 which included 11 NASCLA State Members who took part in this event across the country. The states that participated were Arizona, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, and Utah.

The national coordinated enforcement effort focused on elevating the regulatory agency's presence in the community and nationally. The goal of our state members was to come together in a united partnership to promote both consumer and public protection through the licensing and/or registration of contractors. The national coordinated enforcement effort involved state public information departments, investigative departments, executive directors/officers and the public media.

This nationally coordinated collaboration among our state members provided the opportunity to protect the consumers, deter illegal construction activity and level the playing field for legitimate contractors in the construction industry. Along with combating the increased illegal unlicensed activity nationally, the intention was to warn consumers that they need to be aware of these activities for regulatory compliance.

Based on joint coordinated enforcement efforts during the weeks of June 3 – 21, 2019, NASCLA State Members reported a total of 670 that were found non-compliant with state licensing requirements. Administrative citations, criminal notices, legal actions, additional investigations, and more have been issued by the state contractor licensing agencies.

"The purpose of the National Coordinated Enforcement Effort is to partner and spotlight the enforcement efforts of our contractor state licensing and registration agencies nationally, and to promote public and consumer protection. NASCLA along with our state members want to raise awareness and deter illegal construction practices across the country to level the playing field for professionally licensed contractors who are following the state laws, rules and regulations. NASCLA would like to recognize and acknowledge the amazing work of our state members for their dedication and commitment to protecting the public and combating unlicensed activity," stated Angie Whitaker, NASCLA Executive Director.

