NASCLA ANNOUNCES 2022 NATIONAL COORDINATED ENFORCEMENT EFFORT

THE OPERATION INCLUDED 12 STATE MEMBERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY, TARGETING UNLICENSED CONTRACTORS

PHOENIX , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies (NASCLA) synchronized a national coordinated enforcement effort the weeks of June 6 – 24, 2022, which included 12 NASCLA State Members who took part in this event across the country. States with regulatory agencies participating included: Arizona, California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina (2), Oregon, Texas, and Utah.

The national coordinated enforcement effort focused on elevating the regulatory agency's presence in the community and nationally. The goal of our state members was to come together in a united partnership to promote both consumer and public protection through the licensing and/or registration of contractors and tradesmen. The enforcement effort involved state public information departments, investigative departments, executive directors/officers and the public media.

This nationally coordinated collaboration among our state members provided the opportunity to protect the consumers, deter illegal construction activity and level the playing field for legitimate contractors in the construction industry. Along with combating the increased illegal unlicensed activity nationally, the intention was to warn consumers that they need to be aware of these activities for regulatory compliance.

Based on joint coordinated enforcement efforts during the weeks of June 6 – 24, 2022, NASCLA State Members reported a total of 775 that were found non-compliant with state licensing requirements. Administrative citations, criminal notices, legal actions, additional investigations, and more have been issued by the state contractor licensing agencies.

"This year's National Coordinated Enforcement Effort took place during the weeks of June 6 – 24, 2022 and had 12 state members participate. This program continues to grow as NASCLA, and its state members, are committed to tackling illegal construction practices across the country, so the playing field is leveled for all professionally licensed contractors who follow state laws, rules, and regulations. NASCLA would like to express gratitude to all the state members for their continued partnership and national enforcement efforts to safeguard the public and prevent unlicensed activity," stated Angie Whitaker, CAE, NASCLA Executive Director.

