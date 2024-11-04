NASCLA Leads Nationwide Coordinated Effort to Enhance Contractor Regulations

18 STATE MEMBERS PARTICIPATED NATIONWIDE, FOCUSING ON UNLICENSED CONTRACTORS

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies (NASCLA) successfully conducted its largest coordinated nationwide enforcement effort from October 14 – 25, 2024. This significant initiative included participation from 18 distinguished NASCLA State Members, covering various regions across the country. The state regulatory agencies involved were Alabama (4), Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina (3), Oregon, Texas, and Utah.

The main goal of this extensive enforcement campaign was to increase the visibility and effectiveness of regulatory agencies at both local and national levels. NASCLA's State Members collaborated to protect consumers and the public by ensuring contractors and tradespeople are properly licensed and registered. This effort involved coordinated activities with state public information departments, investigative units, executive leadership, and public media outreach.

The collaboration among our state members in this nationwide initiative provided a vital opportunity to inform and protect consumers, deter unlawful construction activities, and create a fair marketplace for legitimate contractors. Beyond addressing the rising trend of illegal unlicensed practices nationwide, the overarching goal was to increase consumer awareness and ensure adherence to regulatory standards.

During the coordinated enforcement efforts from October 14 – 25, 2024, NASCLA State Members reported 1,168 complaints and instances of non-compliance with state licensing laws. In response, the state contractor licensing agencies took prompt and decisive actions, including issuing administrative citations, criminal notices, legal actions, and initiating further investigations.

Angie Whitaker, CAE, NASCLA Executive Director, expressed her appreciation for the collective efforts of all participating state members in this year's National Coordinated Enforcement Effort. She emphasized NASCLA's commitment to combating illegal construction practices across the nation, ensuring a fair environment for professional contractors who adhere to state laws and regulations. Whitaker conveyed deep gratitude to all state members for their unwavering partnership and dedication to protecting the public and curbing unlicensed activities. She also highlighted the importance of collaboration in natural disaster relief efforts, noting how these collective actions not only safeguard communities but also foster resilience and support for those affected by such events.

