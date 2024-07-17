Nasdaq Announces BOXABL's Regulatory Approval in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL, the innovative housing company revolutionizing the industry with its foldable Casita homes, has announced it has received regulatory approval to sell their Casitas in New Mexico. New orders can also be placed on the BOXABL Order Page.

To support its growing customer base, BOXABL has established a nationwide dealer network with over 80 signed-up dealers who can assist with the ordering, permitting, and installation process. New Mexico residents can find local dealers through the BOXABL Directory.

The BOXABL dealer network is currently live and selling houses in the following states: AZ, CA, UT, WY, OK, HI, KS, WV, VT, NM, and AK.

BOXABL has also seen tremendous success with its recent crowdfunding campaign, attracting over $10 million in investment indications to date. The company is now offering shares to the public at $0.80 each, providing a unique opportunity for individuals to invest in the future of housing. BOXABL shares can be purchased here.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT IS AT: https://boxabl.com/invest#circular YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

