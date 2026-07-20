NASDAQ: HUBG INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) Investors of an August 28, 2026 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) ("Hub Group" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Hub Group securities during the period from April 28, 2023 through May 11, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Hub Group securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 28, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Hub Group is a transportation and logistics freight carrier that provides trucking and related supply chain services across North America.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning the premature and incorrect revenue recognition of certain transactions, the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable, the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls, and the drivers of its financial results and growth.

As the suit alleges, the truth began to emerge on February 5, 2026, when Hub Group announced that its financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 should no longer be relied upon and would be restated due to an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable during the first nine months of 2025. The Company also estimated that the total reduction to purchased transportation costs and accounts payable related to the issue was $77 million. Following this disclosure, Hub Group's stock price declined approximately 18%, from $51.33 per share on February 5, 2026, to $41.96 per share on February 6, 2026.

Then, on May 12, 2026, Hub Group announced that certain transactions had been prematurely or incorrectly recognized or were not adequately supported, causing its 2023 and 2024 annual reports to be materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon. The Company further disclosed that it expected to conclude it had not maintained effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for 2023 and 2024. Following this disclosure, Hub Group's stock price declined an additional 13%, from $41.86 per share on May 11, 2026, to $36.62 per share on May 12, 2026.

If you are a Hub Group investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague