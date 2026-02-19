NASDAQ: METC INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Investors of a March 31, 2026 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased Ramaco securities during the period from July 31, 2025 through October 23, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Ramaco, headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, operates coal and mineral development projects in the United States.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants misled investors by overstating development progress at certain projects, including the Brook Mine in Wyoming. According to the complaint, investors learned the truth on October 23, 2025, when Wolfpack Research reported that the Brook Mine in Wyoming was a "hoax" and a "Potemkin Mine" (meaning a façade designed to look like an operational mine) and that no significant mining activity had occurred since its groundbreaking. The report included drone footage and multiple site visits showing no active work.

On this news, Ramaco's stock price fell $3.81, nearly 10%, to close at $36.01 per share, on unusually heavy trading volume.

