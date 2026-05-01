NASDAQ: ODD DEADLINE REMINDER: Berger Montague Reminds ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Investors of Important Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) ("Oddity Tech" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Oddity Tech shares during the period from February 26, 2025 through February 24, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Oddity Tech securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 11, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

The Company, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, operates a technology platform that develops and scales consumer beauty and wellness brands through proprietary data science, artificial intelligence, and digital marketing.

According to the suit, on February 25, 2026, Oddity Tech disclosed that it had experienced a "dislocation" with its largest advertising partner caused by algorithm changes that diverted advertising placements to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs, resulting in significantly increased user acquisition costs. The Company also warned that it expected first quarter 2026 revenue to decline approximately 30% year-over-year.

On this news, Oddity Tech's Class A ordinary share price fell $14.28 per share, or 49.21%, to close at $14.74 per share on February 25, 2026.

If you are an Oddity Tech investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague