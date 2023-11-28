Nash Injections by Hannah: Exclusive Savings on Aesthetic Treatments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally-owned Nashville Med Spa, Nash Injections by Hannah, offers 25% off all aesthetic treatments through November. Get holiday-ready and treat yourself, your friends, or your family to the gift of beauty and self-care. Whether you are looking to try Botox® for the first time or want to stock up for your regular upkeep, this is a rare opportunity to take advantage of significant savings on wrinkle relaxers, fillers, microneedling, and chemical peels.

How Does the Offer Work?

Whether you are looking to try Botox® for the first time or want to stock up for your regular upkeep, this is a rare opportunity to take advantage of significant savings on wrinkle relaxers, fillers, microneedling, and chemical peels.

Stock up on gift cards for yourself or someone else at a 25% discount. Increments include $25 off $100, $50 off $200, $75 off $300, and $100 off $400. There is no limit to the number of cards purchased. Gift cards are valid for two years and you can book at your convenience. Act quickly, as this exclusive offer ends on November 30, 2023, at 11:30 PM.

Gift cards are available to purchase on Vagaro and they can be used for any aesthetic services at Nash Injections by Hannah, including:

Botox®

Neuromodulators, like Botox® and Dysport®, are commonly used to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines on the face, such as forehead lines, frown lines (between the eyebrows), and crow's feet (around the eyes). It does this by relaxing the muscles responsible for creating these lines, resulting in smoother skin.

Masseter Botox®

Masseter Botox® is an innovative procedure that provides a range of advantages, from slenderizing the lower face and enhancing facial contours to alleviating symptoms associated with teeth grinding and jaw tension. The process entails precise injections of Botox® or a comparable neuromodulator directly into the masseter muscles, responsible for jaw movement and clenching.

Dysport®

Dysport® is an injectable treatment similar to Botox®. It is commonly used to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, particularly in the area between the eyebrows. By temporarily relaxing specific muscles, Dysport® can provide smoother skin for several months after treatment.

Lip Flip

The lip flip provides a quick and natural-looking enhancement, making it an attractive option for those seeking a simple yet effective cosmetic change for their lips. The injection of neuromodulators, such as Botox®, relaxes a muscle in the upper lip, allowing it to gently curl outward, resulting in a fuller, well-defined upper lip.

Lip Filler

Lip fillers, a popular cosmetic procedure, involve the injection of dermal fillers composed of hyaluronic acid into the lips to enhance their size and shape. This non-invasive treatment is designed to address concerns such as thin lips, asymmetry, or the desire for a more defined lip contour. The effects of lip fillers are temporary, lasting several months, and offer individuals the opportunity to achieve fuller, plumper lips and a more youthful appearance.

Cheek Filler

Cheek filler is often used to address age-related volume loss, enhance facial symmetry, and create a more youthful and rejuvenated appearance. The filler is typically composed of hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance in the skin that helps maintain hydration and elasticity. Cheek filler is known for its ability to provide subtle and natural-looking results with minimal downtime.

Chin Filler

Chin filler is commonly used to address concerns such as a weak or receding chin, providing a non-invasive option for individuals seeking improved chin aesthetics without the need for surgery. During the treatment, a specialized dermal filler composed of hyaluronic acid is injected into targeted areas of the chin to add volume, improve definition, and create a more balanced facial profile. Chin filler is known for its ability to enhance facial harmony and contour.

Jawline Filler

Jawline filler, or jawline contouring with dermal fillers, is a non-surgical cosmetic procedure designed to enhance and define the jawline. This involves the strategic injection of dermal filler, composed of hyaluronic acid, along the jawline to add volume, contour the area, and create a more sculpted appearance. The procedure is suitable for individuals looking to address issues such as a lack of definition, sagging skin along the jaw, or asymmetry.

Microneedling

Microneedling involves the use of tiny, sterile needles to create micro-injuries on the skin's surface. These micro-injuries stimulate your body's natural healing process, leading to the production of collagen and elastin—two essential proteins for firm, smooth skin. This process results in diminished fine lines and wrinkles, improved tone & texture, reduction in acne scars, and decreased pore size.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) microneedling combines two powerful skincare techniques to give you radiant, youthful skin. PRP is derived from your own blood, and it's packed with growth factors that promote cell turnover, tissue repair, and collagen production. When applied topically during your microneedling session, PRP works in synergy with the microneedling process to enhance the overall results.

Skincare

The ZO® Medical-Grade Skincare Protocol is a comprehensive and personalized skincare regimen that harnesses the power of clinical-grade products to address a wide range of skin concerns. Whether you aim to combat signs of aging, manage acne, reduce hyperpigmentation and sun damage, or improve your overall skin health, this protocol offers tailored solutions for everyone.

Nash Injections by Hannah Offers Free Consultations

The aesthetic experts at Nash Injections by Hannah recognize that beauty is a deeply personal experience, and navigating the path to your desired look can be a complex journey. That's why they are pleased to offer complimentary one-on-one consultations. This is your opportunity to share your vision, ask questions, and address any concerns you may have.

During your med spa consultation, the dedicated team at Nash Injections by Hannah will collaborate with you to create a custom treatment plan that aligns with your specific needs. Through education and personalized care, their aim is to empower you to make well-informed decisions regarding your skincare journey. Whether you're seeking subtle enhancements or a more dramatic transformation, their goal is to ensure that your plan is as unique as you are.

Embrace Your Skincare Journey with Nash Injections by Hannah

Founder and Advanced Nurse Injector, Hannah Morse, RN, expressed her excitement, stating, "This holiday season, we're spreading joy through the transformative power of skin care. Our exclusive sale on gift cards is a unique opportunity to treat yourself or surprise your loved ones with the gift of self-care."

Don't miss out on this opportunity to invest in your skin care or gift an aesthetic treatment to someone else. Purchase now on Vagaro and let Nash Injections by Hannah be your partner on your transformative skincare journey.

Are you interested in more deals on Botox®? Allē members earn double the points through November and can enter to win $2,500!

Contact: [email protected]

About Nash Injections by Hannah:

In the realm of aesthetic care, Nash Injections by Hannah stands as a beacon of transformative experiences, aiming to make every client's encounter positive, empowering, and in harmony with their aspirations. Established in 2023, their mission is rooted in advocating for natural beauty enhancement and fostering confidence that allows individuals to fully embrace their uniqueness while feeling secure in their own skin.

SOURCE Nash Injections by Hannah