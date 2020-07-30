Nasha Fitter Elected to Board of Directors of the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine

BETHESDA, Md., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine announced today that Nasha Fitter has been elected to its board of directors. The ACMG Foundation is a national nonprofit foundation dedicated to facilitating the integration of genetics and genomics into medical practice. The board members are active participants, serving as advocates for the ACMG Foundation and for advancing its policies and programs. Ms. Fitter was elected to a two-year term starting immediately.

ACMG Foundation President Bruce R. Korf, MD, PhD, FACMG said, "I am delighted to welcome Nasha Fitter to the ACMG Foundation board as a public member. Nasha has a passion for improving the lives of individuals who are affected with genetic conditions, and also has extraordinary skills in business, education and technology. She is superbly qualified to represent the interests of the public on the ACMG Foundation board."

Ms. Fitter has a background in healthcare and education. She currently serves as director of Rare and Neurological Diseases at Ciitizen, where she and her team generate regulatory-grade longitudinal data for natural history studies, synthetic control arm and post-approval studies for rare and neurological diseases. She is also co-founder, CEO, and head of research at FOXG1 Research Foundation, an organization she launched after her daughter was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. The foundation is focused on finding a cure for this severe disease and is working to build global expertise on FOXG1 neurobiology and a repository of patient clinical outcomes. Previously, Ms. Fitter founded and served as CEO of Schoolie, a technology company that collected data on school performance across the US and shared actionable analysis with parents and policymakers. She also worked as director of the Global Schools Program at Microsoft Education, Microsoft's premier global program for K12 schools. Ms. Fitter earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About her election to the ACMG Foundation Board of Directors, Ms. Fitter said, "In the next few years we will see the immense power of genetic medicine in saving and transforming people's lives. I am thrilled to be joining an organization at the forefront of this incredible science and look forward to working with such a diverse and experienced board."

A complete roster of the ACMG Foundation board can be found at www.acmgfoundation.org.

About the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a community of supporters and contributors who understand the importance of medical genetics and genomics in healthcare. Established in 1992, the ACMG Foundation supports the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) mission to "translate genes into health." Through its work, the ACMG Foundation fosters charitable giving, promotes training opportunities to attract future medical geneticists and genetic counselors to the field, shares information about medical genetics and genomics, and sponsors important research. To learn more and support the ACMG Foundation mission to create "Better Health through Genetics" visit acmgfoundation.org.

