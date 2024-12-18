Nashville General Hospital Implements Oracle Health CommunityWorks to Simplify Clinician Experience, Enhance Patient Care

Selects Oracle Health Data Intelligence to improve population health and operational efficiencies

Will use Oracle Clinical Trial Management System to better manage and align patients with clinical trials

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville General Hospital (NGH), Middle Tennessee's public safety-net hospital serving Davidson County and Nashville, Tennessee, is using Oracle Health CommunityWorks to better support its clinical, financial, and operational needs. Unifying its clinical operations with the new centralized and integrated electronic health records (EHR) across the 150-bed hospital and more than 20 outpatient and clinic settings enables NGH to automate several manual processes and replace disparate legacy systems and devices, simplifying the clinician and patient experience. Oracle Health CommunityWorks also offers a foundation that can scale as NGH grows and adopts new technologies, such as Oracle Health Data Intelligence and Oracle Clinical Trial Management System.

"We chose Oracle Health because it offered a more complete and integrated solution versus the other options we considered," said Melanie Thomas, chief information officer, Nashville General Hospital. "We are replacing several disparate systems that required redundant data entry, disrupted our operations during upgrades, and lacked integration between our inpatient and ambulatory systems. These challenges are now solved with Oracle Health, and it will help us achieve one patient, one record across our facilities. When reviewing all vendor options, we wanted our employees to have a say in the selection. Oracle Health always ranked high across users and teams, and the go live has gone smoothly."

Oracle Health CommunityWorks is a cloud-based deployment model that provides a comprehensive, integrated user experience for both patients and clinicians to meet the specific needs of smaller hospital operations. It enables healthcare organizations like NGH to share information between clinics, inpatient and outpatient services, and the emergency department to provide clinicians with complete, up-to-date patient health information, which helps inform treatment decisions and improves care coordination.

A new foundation for innovation and insight

NGH is also planning to deploy Oracle Health Data Intelligence to gain greater understanding of the health of its patient population, as well as operational and financial performance. The powerful and highly secure suite of cloud infrastructure, analytics, and applications continuously integrates data from a wide range of sources—clinical, claims, social determinants, pharmacy, and more—to deliver insight across back office and point-of-care workflows. Using Oracle Health Data Intelligence, the staff at NGH can use data from across the ecosystem to focus care efforts on the right patients at the right time, help improve care quality for patients with chronic conditions, and manage costs for patients in value-based care arrangements.

NGH also plans to significantly increase patient access to clinical trials and will adopt Oracle Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Cloud Service to advance this effort. CTMS will help improve productivity by streamlining, automating, and reporting on clinical trial operations data across all study management processes and the progress of patients involved. NGH has chosen to participate in 10 trials over the next year and plans to ramp up to 30 trials within three years.

"We are excited to work with Nashville General Hospital to help deliver the best possible care to patients and further strengthen our connection to the community," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Nashville General Hospital is part of a growing group of healthcare organizations taking advantage of Oracle Health and Life Sciences' extensive portfolio of cloud technology to better serve patients, strengthen financial performance, and bridge the gap between clinical research and clinical care."

