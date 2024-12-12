Nashville Metro Government Selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to Support Growing Population and Fiscal Responsibility

City of Nashville, Davidson County, and Nashville Public Schools are turning to Oracle to increase efficiency, improve decision-making, and enhance service delivery

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nashville Metro Government is implementing Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for finance and HR to support its mission of delivering exceptional services to its growing population. With Oracle Fusion Applications, Nashville Metro Government will transform operational efficiency to better meet the current and future needs of its workforce and constituents.

The Nashville Metro Government, which consists of The City of Nashville, Davidson County, and Nashville Public Schools, serves a population of 690,000 and provides more than 70 public administration and educational services. In the past decade, as the region's population exploded, Nashville Metro Government realized that its existing technology systems would not be able to keep pace with the area's rapid growth and provide the support its constituents need. As part of its ongoing commitment to Connected Nashville — a smart city vision for using technology to improve community services — Nashville Metro Government chose to move finance and HR processes to Oracle Fusion Applications.

"As stewards of taxpayer funds, we work to maximize every dollar to ensure that Nashville continues to thrive and that we provide the services our citizens deserve," said Kevin Brown, finance deputy director, Nashville Metro Government. "Oracle Fusion Applications give us the financial transparency and control we need to make sure every penny counts while also providing the tools we need to attract, train, and retain top employees from the deep talent pool here in the Metro region."

Oracle Fusion Applications' integrated suite and unified data model will help Nashville Metro Government better serve its local community by creating faster reporting processes, streamlining workflows, and automating manual tasks. Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) will help the finance team increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls, while Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) will help to simplify complex HR processes, improve employee experience, and enhance workforce insights.

"With tight budget constraints, cities and local governments are under pressure to work more efficiently and meet and exceed expectations for public services and infrastructure," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, Nashville Metro Government can leverage the latest developments in predictive, generative, and agentic AI — embedded in finance and HR processes — to boost efficiency and improve the delivery of critical public services."

Oracle Fusion Applications Suite enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud and the latest advancements in predictive, generative, and agentic AI to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage finance, HR, supply chain, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform. To learn more about Oracle Cloud Applications, visit https://www.oracle.com/applications/.

