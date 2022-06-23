NASHVILLE RECORDING ARTIST PATRICK COLE CREATES TOP NEW COUNTRY ARTIST BUZZ WITH NEW BLOCKBUSTER ALBUM

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville Recording Artist Patrick Cole has released his first full-length country album titled 'Blame It On The Whiskey'. After winning numerous vocal competitions across the U.S., Cole has partnered with AOK Records in Nashville to produce 10 new songs, with his jawdropping Ronnie Dunn-style vocals in the forefront. Cole is already creating a buzz with industry insiders with the first single release, 'Freedom', an uplifting anthem of love for his country.

Patrick Cole - Blame It On The Whiskey

It's been a long road from small-town Mansfield Pennsylvania to Nashville for Patrick Cole. In fact, one could write a country song about it. By day, he's worked as a stone mason and, by night, he's been singing his songs wherever there's a stage that will let him. Laying bricks in the bitter cold and scorching sun gives a man a lot of time to think, or in Patrick's case, write songs, and after suffering a debilitating back injury in a construction accident, Cole decided to pursue his singing career with new vigor.

On the new album, Cole explores themes of love and loss with the uptempo 'My World', 'Baby Come On' and 'Uncharted Ground', with the sublime ballads 'Vegas Sky' and 'Give Me You', and with the mid-tempo 'Show Me The Way'. He shows his country rocker side on the blazing 'Blame It On The Whiskey', and shows his classic country side with 'Keepin On' and 'Wishbone'.

Listen to the new album at https://music.apple.com/ca/album/blame-it-on-the-whiskey/1624540313

Please direct all media inquiries and interview requests to Working Man Productions at [email protected] or 570-337-0991.

SOURCE Patrick Cole