Nashville's Big Back Yard Looks Back On One Year

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched entirely via Zoom meetings, and with the assistance of spokesman Mike Wolfe, History's American Picker, Nashville's Big Back Yard is celebrating the accomplishments of year one. A regional movement of 12 rural Middle Tennessee communities and The Shoals of North Alabama, the organization is taking stock of the year's success.

With an aggressive PR and social media effort and a grassroots approach to marketing, Nashville's Big Back Yard achieved more than 270 million media impressions, engaged more than 50,000 social media followers, and received hundreds of inquiries from people drawn to rural living, remote work, and an affordable lifestyle.

NBBY's comprehensive website achieved in-excess of 100,000 UVM's and pageviews combined. The site showcases all the towns in the Big Back Yard with robust content - stunning photography, professional videos, real estate information, tourism and relocation stats, and detailed contact information.

Nashville's Big Back Yard is the result of lengthy conversations during COVID-19 spearheaded by Leiper's Fork philanthropist Aubrey Preston and led by community leaders in a region long known as a destination for musicians, artists, and other creative talent. Debbie Landers serves as the organization's executive director.

NBBY was created to increase travel and tourism to the region and capture the interest of people in pursuit of a simpler way of life. Nashville's Big Back Yard includes the Middle Tennessee towns of Centerville, Clifton, Collinwood, Hampshire, Hohenwald, Leiper's Fork, Linden, Loretto, Mount Pleasant, Santa Fe, Summertown, and Waynesboro in Middle Tennessee and The Shoals region of Northwest Alabama – Florence, Sheffield, Muscle Shoals.

Mike Wolfe's participation as spokesman is inspired by his passion for the backroads of America and a love for Tennessee, where he resides in the Big Back Yard. Wolfe's involvement, including a video endorsement, helped catapult the initial launch of NBBY to more than 90 million PR impressions and multiple thousands of social media engagements.

"Initially, NBBY was launched as a result of COVID-19's devastating blow to our nation's public health and economy, which led people and communities to think about who we are and what we do," said Preston, who has spent more than 25 years working on rural preservation efforts including the popular Americana Music Triangle. "The success of our first year confirms what we already knew. The land is calling people back, and Nashville's Big Back Yard has an abundance of land, water and world-class music. It's a great place to visit and an even better place to live. We're inviting people to come and play in our big back yard."

Looking ahead, the Big Back Yard partners anticipate their first in-person meeting in November to celebrate the one-year anniversary and the success of Nashville's Big Back Yard, a movement created entirely via Zoom.

Visit https://www.nashvillesbigbackyard.org

