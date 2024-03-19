EXPERIENCE SPRING IN NASHVILLE'S BIG BACK YARD

Small Town Adventures, Outdoor Recreation, Music & Arts

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's spring, the perfect time to find your next adventure along the back roads of Nashville's Big Back Yard. Just south of Music City, NBBY is 12 small towns and The Shoals region of North Alabama, all connected by 100 miles of the historic Natchez Trace National Parkway.

Your spring adventure in Nashville’s Big Back Yard includes kayaking on the Buffalo River in Linden. Don't Miss Hippies & Cowboys at Swampaversary in Muscle Shoals. Photo by Anthony Scarlati

Natchez Trace Parkway is a must-experience for all bikers, whether powered by two legs or on your free-wheeling motorized ride. The National Park Service has designated the Parkway, one of America's oldest roads, as a bicycle route.

FAME and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio – All music fans must tour these iconic recording studios. Don't miss the Swampaversary Concert 7 p.m., CDT, April 26, celebrating 55 years of hitmaking by artists including The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Jason Isbell and Alicia Keys. This year's event features Hippies & Cowboys, Nashville's hottest new American rock and soul band.

In the historic village of Leiper's Fork, enjoy live music at Fox & Locke . Shop at Patina Home & Garden , design duo Brooke and Steve Giannetti's retail experience with finely-curated antiques, home décor and Hanks Coffee Station. For an art immersion, visit Leiper's Creek Gallery or David Arms.

A kayaking trip on the scenic Buffalo River in Linden is a breathtaking adventure. The town is home to the historic Commodore Hotel. Nearby Lady's Bluff Loop Trail is a beautiful hike that leads to far-reaching views of the Tennessee River.

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in The Shoals of Alabama is home to two 18-hole championship courses and lies between the Wheeler and Wilson dams on the Tennessee River.

Elephant Discovery Center in Hohenwald, TN exists to support the private Elephant Sanctuary nearby. Increasing public knowledge is key to creating a world where elephants no longer live under constant threat. The Elephant Discovery Center offers hands-on exhibits and educational programming.

Stillhouse Hollow Falls is a 90-acre state natural area located near Summertown, Tenn. The natural area is on the Western Highland Rim in the Duck River watershed. After your hike, have lunch in nearby Mount Pleasant at the Mt. Pleasant Grille.

Lodging options:

The Commodore Hotel in Linden, TN

GunRunner Hotel in Florence, AL

The Stricklin Hotel in Florence, AL

Fork And Field Cottages in Leiper's Fork, TN

Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa in Florence, AL

