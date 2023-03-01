New Plantspired Gochujang Steak and Plantspired Sweet Chili Toss'ables to debut at Natural Products Expo West

AYER, Mass. and FULLERTON, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasoya, a pioneer in the plant-based foods revolution and maker of the country's #1 brand of tofu, is building on the success of its Plantspired lineup of convenient meal solutions with two new flavor extensions. Plantspired plant-based steak will now be available in a gochujang flavor variety and Plantspired Toss'ables will add a Korean-inspired sweet chili flavor. Both new items will be showcased at this year's Natural Products Expo West Show, March 8-11 in Anaheim, California.

NASOYA EXPANDS POPULAR PLANTSPIRED™ LINE WITH PLANT-BASED, ASIAN-INSPIRED INNOVATIONS

The highly anticipated launch of Plantspired Gochujang Steak arrives just one year after Nasoya brought its award-wining Plantspired Korean BBQ Steak to grocers nationwide. Applauded by consumers for its meat-like texture and delicious flavor, Plantspired Steak has become a favorite with plant-based eaters and flexitarians alike. Marinated in a perfectly spicy, sweet and savory gochujang sauce, the new steak variety is pre-sliced and charcoal grilled, offering the same convenience as Plantspired Korean BBQ Steak. Well-balanced with notes of garlic and natural sweetness from Asian pear, Nasoya's Gochujang Plantspired Steak boasts 14g of plant-based protein per serving and is crafted with high-quality, non-GMO ingredients.

Joining the existing Garlic and Herb Toss'ables, Korean-inspired Sweet Chili Toss'ables feature bite-sized, pre-baked tofu cubes marinated with a Korean Sweet Chili Sauce. Sweet Chili Toss'ables are made from Nasoya's Organic Super Firm Tofu and contain 11g of plant-based protein per serving. The tofu bites are conveniently cubed and marinated in a sweet and savory sauce packed with sesame oil and aromatics like garlic and ginger. Non-GMO Project Verified and USDA-Certified Organic, Sweet Chili Toss'ables are ready to enjoy right out of the package and can be served with rice, noodles, salads or stir-frys.

"With a rich Korean heritage and deep legacy in the plant-based space, Nasoya is thrilled to expand our Plantspired offerings, bringing more Asian-inspired flavors and nutritious plant-based products to consumers across the country," says Ellen Kim, Director of Brand Strategy & Marketing Communications at Pulmuone, parent company of Nasoya. "The addition of Gochujang Steak and Korean-Inspired Sweet Chili Toss'ables builds on our mission to make eating plant-based foods accessible and convenient, while meeting consumers growing desire to enjoy unique and global flavors at home."

Plantspired Gochujang Steak will be available this spring at retailers including Sprouts Farmers Markets, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions. Sweet Chili Toss'ables can be found at Albertsons, Publix, Giant Landover, Sprouts Farmers Markets, with additional distribution for both products expected in 2023.

Pulmuone Family of Brands at Natural Products Expo West

The company's plant-based and Asian-inspired innovations will be on display at Natural Products Expo West 2023 in Anaheim, Calif. at Booth #435 in Hall A. Products that will be sampled include both varieties of Plantspired Steak and Korean-Inspired Sweet Chili Toss'ables. Popular Nasoya items including Plantspired TofuBaked, Plantspired Superfood Skillets, tofu, Vegan Kimchi, Vegan Dumplings, Vegan Wraps and Pasta Zero will also be displayed at Nasoya's booth.

Nasoya's parent company, Pulmuone, will also be showcasing a variety of convenient and accessible meal solutions with authentic Asian flavors and ingredients. The new plant-based meal solutions include Bulgogi Fried Rice, Bulgogi Rice Balls, Pork Style Fried Rice, Chive & Sweet Potato Potstickers, and Crispy Tofu Nuggets. Pulmuone will also display a new line of global products for climate-conscious consumers, including Crispy Tofu Sticks, Tofu Tenders, Noodles with Black Bean Sauce and Tteokbokki. Pulmuone's offerings are available in Asian grocery stores nationwide.

Pulmuone's Wildwood brand will be debuting a new pre-seasoned and pre-baked tofu in a Black Truffle & Sea Salt variety, conveniently packaged and ready to enjoy with pasta, salads, grain bowls and more.

"Pulmuone and its family of brands is proud to announce a robust array of new plant-based items, from Asian-inspired meat analogs to plant-based varieties of traditional Korean dishes," says Sung Yoon Nam, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Pulmuone. "Backed by our longstanding commitment to deliver authentic, sustainable products made with high quality ingredients, we're continuing to explore new flavors and formats, and look forward to showcasing our latest innovations at this year's Natural Products Expo West."

ABOUT NASOYA

For over 40 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include tofu, high-protein tofu, Kimchi, Asian-Style Vegan Wraps, Asian Noodle Kits & Dumplings, low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero noodles and a variety of Plantspired products including TofuBaked, Toss'ables, Superfood Skillets, Plantspired Steak and many more. The Nasoya website offers countless healthy and delicious recipes, tips and tricks, and helpful blog posts. Learn more at Nasoya.com, Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

About PULMUONE FOODS USA

Pulmuone Foods USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pulmuone South Korea, is home to a family of brands that includes a wide variety of delicious products inspired by contemporary flavor palates that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Amid the growing global demand for plant-based protein food, Pulmuone Foods USA is leading the US tofu market with a nearly 70 percent market share with beloved brands like Nasoya and Wildwood. Pulmuone brands also include Emerald Valley Kitchen, Monterey Gourmet Foods and a line of Pulmuone-branded Asian-inspired products available at mass grocery stores and major club channels throughout the United States. For more information, visit pulmuonefoodsusa.com.

Media contact:

Carly Wilhelm

[email protected]

732-237-4533

SOURCE Nasoya