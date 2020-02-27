Nasoya To Debut Its New Sub-Brand 'Plantspired' Product Line At Natural Products Expo West 2020

AYER, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasoya, the nation's leading brand of tofu, plant-based and Asian-inspired foods, will be launching a brand new line of healthy and delicious plant-based meal solutions at Natural Products Expo West, March 3-7, 2020 in Anaheim, CA. At a time where nearly 40% of consumers are actively trying to add more plant-based foods to their diets (Source: Mintel), the Plantspired line will feature four different product varieties, all ready to be prepared and enjoyed within minutes.

(PRNewsfoto/Nasoya)

Plantspired products are vegan, made with non-gmo ingredients and crafted with the best-tasting and most trusted tofu on the market, Nasoya's Super Firm Tofu, which is high in plant-based protein. Ready to be enjoyed quickly and with ease, Plantspired products are simple to serve at home or on-the-go, without requiring additional ingredients or much prep time.

"Our new Plantspired line is something we have been looking forward to introducing to our customers, and we are excited to bring this complete line of the most convenient plant-based options to them," said Ellen Kim, Brand & Marketing Strategist at Nasoya. "We know that with individuals and families looking for more delicious and healthy plant-based foods to bring into their homes, the Plantspired line will offer a variety of flavors and inspired dishes to do just that."

The healthy and delicious, protein packed Plantspired product lineup will include the following new and refreshed items:

Brand new under the line are three Plant-Based Sauces : Classic Chili, Savory Bolognese and Creamy Tikka Masala. Ready to heat and serve with any number of sides such as rice, pasta or zucchini noodles, Plantspired Plant-Based Sauces are delicious, versatile and packed with organic plant-based protein.

: Classic Chili, Savory Bolognese and Creamy Tikka Masala. Ready to heat and serve with any number of sides such as rice, pasta or zucchini noodles, Plantspired Plant-Based Sauces are delicious, versatile and packed with organic plant-based protein. Originally launched in 2018, Toss'ables are joining the Plantspired line this summer. Available in Garlic & Herb, the pre-cubed, pre-marinated tofu is packaged in a convenient pouch and ready to be tossed into salads, pastas and more.

are joining the Plantspired line this summer. Available in Garlic & Herb, the pre-cubed, pre-marinated tofu is packaged in a convenient pouch and ready to be tossed into salads, pastas and more. Nasoya's most recent product launch, Superfood Skillets , are now being welcomed into the Plantspired family. The all-in-one skillets are packed with 19-20 grams of protein each and will be available under the Plantspired line in Savory Tuscan Style, Zesty Mexican Style and a brand new flavor variety launching this summer.

, are now being welcomed into the Plantspired family. The all-in-one skillets are packed with 19-20 grams of protein each and will be available under the Plantspired line in Savory Tuscan Style, Zesty Mexican Style and a brand new flavor variety launching this summer. A classic favorite, TofuBaked, will also join the refreshed lineup of convenient products this summer. The pre-cooked and pre-marinated block-style tofu makes things easy without the need for pressing or draining. TofuBaked is available in Sesame Ginger and Teriyaki flavor varieties.

Plantspired will be available at retailers this summer and products range from $4.99-$5.99. Nasoya will be sampling a variety of these products at the Natural Products Expo West 2020 in Anaheim, CA at Booth #321.

For more information, visit www.Nasoya.com or Nasoya's social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Always a resource for tofu, plant-based protein and kimchi education and inspiration, the Nasoya website offers countless healthy and delicious recipes, tips and tricks, and helpful blog posts.

ABOUT NASOYA

For over 30 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya, believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include Tofu, high-protein tofu, TofuBaked, Toss'ables, Superfood Skillets, Kimchi, GoBowls, Asian-Style Vegan Wraps, Noodles & Dumplings, and low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero noodles. Learn more at Nasoya.com, Be a Fan on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!

