Nasoya to Debut New and Perfected Plant-Based Products at 2019 Produce Marketing Association Fresh Summit

AYER, Mass., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasoya, the nation's leading brand of tofu and Asian-inspired plant-based foods, will be showcasing a variety of new products at the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Fresh Summit, October 18-19 in Anaheim, CA. Retail sales of plant-based foods in the US continue to soar, having grown 11% in just the past year (Source: PBFA), against the overall retail food market growth of just over 2%. Catering to a variety of dietary needs and preferences, Nasoya's product portfolio has something healthy, delicious and convenient for everyone at the dinner table.

"We are excited to showcase our wide variety of plant-based products at the PMA Fresh Summit each year," said Ellen Kim, Brand & Marketing Strategist at Nasoya. "We're committed to providing consumers with healthy plant-based, Asian-inspired items that fit seamlessly into their everyday lives and we're sure this year's new launches, our Superfood Skillets and Vegan Wraps, will equip home cooks with new and exciting options they can feel good about eating."

New Innovations

New for 2019, Nasoya Superfood Skillets (MSRP: $5.99) are made with Nasoya Organic Super Firm Tofu and available in two delicious varieties - Zesty Mexican Style and Savory Tuscan Style. Perfect for health-conscious consumers in need of easy meal solutions, Superfood Skillets are Vegan and offer 19-20 grams of plant-based protein. After just minutes on the stovetop or in the microwave, the skillets are great on their own or the perfect addition to salads, nachos, pastas, rice and more. Superfood Skillets cater to consumers looking for quick and flavorful meals while on-the-go, similar to the brand's Toss'ables line of pre-cubed, pre-marinated and baked tofu.

Nasoya will also showcase several new perfected recipes in its product portfolio this year. Now Vegan, Nasoya Asian Style Wraps – in Egg Roll Wraps, Won Ton Wraps and Round Wraps - are the perfect blank slate for a variety of snacks, appetizers or desserts and can be baked or fried in just minutes. MSRP: $3.99.

Nasoya will also be sampling its recently launched Vegan Kimchi, which is now 100% Gluten-Free, catering to even more nutrition needs and preferences. Made the traditional Korean way, Nasoya's probiotic-packed Kimchi can conveniently be paired with rice, stir-fry, eggs, veggies, sandwiches and much more. With two varieties of Spicy and Mild, there's an option for any palate. MSRP: $5.99

Expanding with New Flavors and Crowd-Pleasing Favorites

Nasoya Vegan Dumplings, which launched last summer, are an easy and convenient tofu-filled option that can be steamed or pan-fried in minutes. The Organic and Vegan options come in Tofu Vegetable and Thai Basil Vegetable flavors and are a tasty addition to soup or alongside rice or pasta. MSRP: $5.99

Visit Nasoya at the PMA Fresh Summit at Booth #2029. For more information, visit www.Nasoya.com or Nasoya's social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Always a resource for tofu, plant-based protein and kimchi education and inspiration, the Nasoya website offers countless healthy and delicious recipes, tips and tricks, and helpful blog posts.

ABOUT NASOYA

For over 30 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya, believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include Tofu, high-protein tofu, TofuBaked, Toss'ables, Superfood Skillets, Kimchi, GoBowls, Asian-Style Vegan Wraps, Noodles & Dumplings, and low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero noodles. Learn more at Nasoya.com, Be a Fan on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!

