NASPO ValuePoint awards Piedmont Global contract for Remote Interpreting Services

Public-sector agencies can now procure secure, on-demand interpreting services through a streamlined NASPO ValuePoint contract.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASPO ValuePoint® has awarded Piedmont Global a Remote Interpreting Services contract, expanding public-sector access to Over-the-Phone Interpreting (OPI) and Video Remote Interpreting (VRI). The award allows eligible state, local, and education agencies to procure on-demand, secure, and compliant language services through the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program.

"Language should never stand between people and the services that shape their lives," said Mohamed Hussein, Founder and CEO of Piedmont Global. "This NASPO ValuePoint award affirms our commitment to helping public agencies deliver secure, reliable, and human-centered interpreting for the communities they serve. As a minority-owned organization, we're honored to support equitable access—helping agencies meet their mission with clarity, dignity, and inclusion."

Expanding access to language support across public agencies

Through this award, public agencies can partner with Piedmont Global to advance inclusive communication across diverse community needs, including:

Health and Human Services: Supporting equitable care and access across medical, behavioral health, and public health networks.

Supporting equitable care and access across medical, behavioral health, and public health networks. Education: Helping K–12 districts, higher education, and workforce programs ensure accessibility and inclusion for every learner.

Helping K–12 districts, higher education, and workforce programs ensure accessibility and inclusion for every learner. Administrative Agencies: Enabling law enforcement, courts, and civic institutions to improve multilingual engagement and public trust.

Secure, compliant, and scalable interpreting services

Piedmont Global provides 250+ languages for OPI and VRI, including 24/7 access to ASL. Services are delivered through secure, HIPAA-aligned, enterprise-encrypted platforms and supported by interpreters who meet rigorous credentialing standards.

Backed by ISO certification and a deep commitment to Strategic Globalization, Piedmont Global unites human expertise, secure technology, and cultural intelligence to strengthen equitable service delivery across public operations.

This award reinforces NASPO ValuePoint's mission to offer high-quality, best-value cooperative contracts that support public service accessibility, efficiency, and impact.

About the contract

The NASPO ValuePoint Remote Interpreting Services contract (OPI and VRI) is effective immediately and may be used by:

State governments

Local public agencies and municipalities

K–12 public education institutions

Higher education institutions

About Piedmont Global

Piedmont Global is a Strategic Globalization partner for enterprises and public sector organizations, dedicated to making cross-cultural operations easier, smarter, and more human. The company offers advisory services, language and cultural expertise, workforce and learning solutions, and tech-enabled platforms, tailored to help clients reduce risk, accelerate readiness, and expand their reach with confidence. Learn more at www.piedmontglobal.com .

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint

About the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO): NASPO® is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is composed of the chief procurement officials from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States territories. NASPO helps its members improve public procurement by promoting best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org .

About NASPO ValuePoint: NASPO ValuePoint® is the cooperative purchasing arm of NASPO, supporting cooperative public procurement solicitations using the Lead State Model™. NASPO ValuePoint aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and their political subdivisions to deliver competitively sourced, best-value contracts that offer public entities outstanding pricing, favorable terms, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org .

NASPO®, NASPO ValuePoint®, their logos, and Lead State Model™ are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

