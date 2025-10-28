Piedmont Global appoints Mary Grothe as Chief Revenue Officer, accelerating strategic growth and global partnerships

This appointment underscores Piedmont Global's commitment to scaling cross-cultural impact through an integrated, outcomes-driven revenue strategy.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Global, a Strategic Globalization partner helping organizations lead globally, fluently, and confidently, announced the appointment of Mary Grothe as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

In her new role, Grothe will lead the company's global revenue strategy and report directly to CEO Mohamed Hussein.

"We're excited to welcome Mary to Piedmont Global," said Mohamed Hussein, CEO of Piedmont Global. "She has a proven track record of driving growth and building high-performing teams, capabilities which will be critical to us as we sharpen our go-to-market strategy and strengthen our position as the leading Strategic Globalization partner."

Grothe brings more than 15 years of experience in sales leadership, revenue transformation, and customer-centric growth. Known for building high-performance teams and scaling systems that align purpose with performance, she will play a central role in advancing Piedmont Global's mission to make cross-cultural operations easier, smarter, and more human. She is also the founder of Sunday Salmon, a nonprofit and restaurant in Colorado dedicated to feeding communities through the power of food and connection.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting inflection point for Piedmont Global," said Mary Grothe, CRO. "Our clients are navigating complex global realities, and my focus is on helping them lead globally, confidently and fluently, connecting every part of our revenue engine to deliver meaningful outcomes."

Grothe's appointment reinforces Piedmont Global's momentum as it continues expanding its global impact and client partnerships.

About Piedmont Global

Piedmont Global is a Strategic Globalization partner for enterprises and public sector organizations, dedicated to making cross-cultural operations easier, smarter, and more human. The company offers advisory services, language and cultural expertise, workforce and learning solutions, and tech-enabled platforms—delivered as custom solutions—to help clients reduce risk, accelerate readiness, and expand their reach with confidence. Learn more at www.piedmontglobal.com

