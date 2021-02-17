Nasuni Announces File Storage Partnership with Google Cloud

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of cloud file storage, announced it has formed a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to address the growing need for enterprise file storage that is simple, reliable, and low cost. Nasuni is bringing to market a modern enterprise cloud file storage offering that pairs Google Cloud's object storage economics with Nasuni's cloud-native global file system.

The new solution from Nasuni delivers low-cost primary file storage for enterprise customers seeking to modernize their on-premises file servers and network attached storage (NAS) infrastructures. The integration between Nasuni's cloud-native file storage platform and Google Cloud's object storage provides high-performance primary file storage, backup, disaster recovery (DR), multi-site file synchronization and edge caching -- all for up to 70% less than traditional file infrastructures.

"We're delighted that Nasuni will deploy its solutions for cost-effective and agile file storage on Google Cloud," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Bringing their cloud-native solution to Google Cloud enables customers to deploy file storage as-a-service on our scalable, global, and secure infrastructure, with simplified procurement and billing via the Google Cloud Marketplace."

As organizations of all sizes continue to pursue digital transformation with cloud-first strategies, they are turning to Nasuni for its primary file storage and backup SaaS solution built on cost-effective cloud object storage, to realize significant cost savings compared to refreshing traditional on-premises file storage. With Nasuni's partnership with Google Cloud, customers can now take advantage of an innovative cloud file storage solution that offers more dramatic savings using always-available, Google Cloud Storage archive class object storage, without sacrificing end-user performance. Google Cloud's cost-optimized object storage is achieved through economies of scale across its global internet infrastructure and network.

"We've seen IT continue to evolve with the cloud, with files storage traditionally trailing behind due to complexity and cost," said Andrew Smith, research manager at IDC. "The dynamics in the marketplace are now shifting, putting file storage in a pole position for disruption around simplicity and cost savings. The new partnership between Nasuni and Google Cloud is significant, as it is designed to address evolving customer expectations for cloud storage."

Nasuni's offering, available on Google Cloud enables customers to consolidate departmental and organizational file shares, traditionally stored in on-premises file servers and NAS, in a single global file system in Google Cloud. Benefits include:

File storage silo consolidation: Nasuni eliminates primary and backup storage silos by consolidating all files in the cloud under one global file system that is accessible from anywhere.

Nasuni eliminates primary and backup storage silos by consolidating all files in the cloud under one global file system that is accessible from anywhere. Built-in backup and disaster recovery : Nasuni Continuous File Versioning ® technology stores all file changes as they happen in Google Cloud Storage for fast recoveries to all locations, eliminating the need for traditional file backup.

: Nasuni Continuous File Versioning technology stores all file changes as they happen in Google Cloud Storage for fast recoveries to all locations, eliminating the need for traditional file backup. No file storage limitations: Nasuni's UniFS® global file system resides in and scales with Google Cloud Storage to offer a single, global namespace that can be accessed from anywhere, without traditional limits on the size or number of files, directories or snapshots.

Nasuni's UniFS® global file system resides in and scales with Google Cloud Storage to offer a single, global namespace that can be accessed from anywhere, without traditional limits on the size or number of files, directories or snapshots. Fast end-user file access and sharing: Nasuni's unique caching architecture, which can be deployed in cloud-only or hybrid cloud configurations, gives customers the flexibility to access files in local Google Cloud regions or in multiple on-premises locations. End-users and applications enjoy extremely fast file access, even for demanding workloads and large files, while cloud data egress costs are minimized.

Nasuni's unique caching architecture, which can be deployed in cloud-only or hybrid cloud configurations, gives customers the flexibility to access files in local Google Cloud regions or in multiple on-premises locations. End-users and applications enjoy extremely fast file access, even for demanding workloads and large files, while cloud data egress costs are minimized. Better access to Google Analytics: Once organizations consolidate their files from all locations into one global file system in Google Cloud Storage they can begin to take advantage of services like Document AI , Vision AI , Video AI and Natural Language .

Once organizations consolidate their files from all locations into one global file system in Google Cloud Storage they can begin to take advantage of services like , , and . The right object storage class: Customers can build their primary file storage around the Google Cloud Storage class appropriate for their business model.

Customers can build their primary file storage around the Google Cloud Storage class appropriate for their business model. Simple migrations: Organizations can easily and rapidly migrate Windows file servers and NAS file shares to Google Cloud, reducing the cost and complexity of managing these environments.

"As part of our infrastructure modernization efforts, we wanted to move to an enterprise-class file storage solution that would better meet the needs of our global business," said Aaron Tiner, Director, Information Technology at Morrow-Meadows Corporation. "Knowing that Nasuni would work with any object storage, we selected Google Cloud as its back-end. Google Cloud's Object Storage provides immediate, and long-term cost savings, and Nasuni enables local, tier-one performance with built-in backup. This combined offering was the obvious choice."

Paul Flanagan, CEO of Nasuni said, "As companies move data to the cloud for simpler management, better resiliency and cost savings, they will be able to retire overhead technologies previously needed to protect their file investments, such as NAS, file servers, backup hardware and software, and redundant storage infrastructure replicated at remote sites for disaster planning. Nasuni's simpler, cost-effective solution on top of Google Cloud delivers the on-demand file access, flexibility, built-in backup and file sharing that today's distributed workforce needs."

Availability

As part of this partnership, Nasuni has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Google Cloud Build Partner. The combined Nasuni and Google Cloud Storage offering is available today in the Google Cloud Marketplace, offering a greatly simplified procurement process as well as consolidation of invoices from a single vendor. Current Google Cloud customers may work with their Google representative to apply their usage commits to Nasuni cloud file storage.

Join our webinar

To learn more about this partnership and offering, and how end-users and applications can access file data from anywhere in the world, while saving up to 70%, please attend the IDC webinar "A New Approach to Enterprise File Storage with Nasuni and Google Cloud", taking place at 11am ET on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Click here to register.

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides modern cloud file storage, powered by the world's only cloud-native global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos, consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage at a fraction of the cost. Nasuni also eliminates the need for complex legacy backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, dramatically simplifying IT administration. Companies and organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share files globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

Social media links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nasuni

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasuni

Blog: http://www.nasuni.com/blog

Media Contacts:

Nasuni

Justine Boucher

Phone: 617-863-0294

[email protected]

Waters Agency

Maria Loupa

Phone: +44 (0)7591 004 738

[email protected]

SOURCE Nasuni

Related Links

http://www.nasuni.com

