Nasuni Appoints Storage And Cloud Visionaries Joel Reich And Peter McKay To Its Board Of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni®, a leading provider of cloud file services , today announced the appointment of Joel Reich, former executive vice president at NetApp, and Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk, to its board of directors. Reich and McKay's extensive experience and domain expertise in storage and cloud computing will support Nasuni's strategic vision as the company continues to achieve record growth through increased demand for its cloud-native, file services platform.

Reich has nearly 30 years of storage industry experience. He spent more than 17 years serving in various leadership roles at NetApp, most recently as executive vice president, where he was responsible for the company's product and operations organizations. His deep product development and engineering experience will help Nasuni accelerate innovation, scale and enterprise readiness.

"Over the past few years I saw a tremendous shift in demand from on-premises file storage to a cloud-based approach. Traditional file systems are not built for the cloud but customers want cloud agility and better economic benefits for their file infrastructure," said Reich. "Nasuni's platform addresses the enormous pain that companies are feeling right now around managing, protecting, storing and collaborating on file data, which is the fastest-growing segment of enterprise data. It's absolutely critical for any large organization."

McKay has nearly three decades of experience in enterprise technology and currently leads Snyk , a leader in developer-first security for open-source vulnerabilities and containers. Prior to Snyk, McKay served as co-CEO and president at Veeam Software, where he grew the company into a billion-dollar enterprise. Before joining Veeam, he was senior vice president and general manager, Americas at VMware. His extensive enterprise sales, finance and marketing experience will help Nasuni accelerate growth.

"As the needs of the industry evolve, Nasuni is helping enterprises take control and make the best use of their most valuable asset - their data," said McKay. "At Veeam and VMware I saw how important file data was to large organizations and the shift to the cloud is inevitable. I look forward to joining Nasuni's board as it helps organizations accelerate their migration to the cloud."

Nasuni's Chief Executive Officer Paul Flanagan said, "Nasuni is experiencing incredible demand for our file services platform, from many of the largest companies in the world. Joel and Peter's expertise and vision will help us to continue to enhance our technology, scale our go-to-market strategy and help customers harness the full power of their unstructured data."

Nasuni enables enterprises to modernize their file infrastructure with a cloud-based approach seamlessly navigating their entire journey from NAS (network attached storage) consolidation to better workforce productivity. The Nasuni platform is trusted by many of the largest organizations in retail, consumer goods, creative services, oil and gas, architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing. Nasuni's growth reflects its customers' needs to simplify how critical file data is stored and protected, while empowering users to share and collaborate on files across multiple sites and geographies with maximum performance and reliability.

