Nasuni Integrates Microsoft 365 Copilot Bringing AI Transformation to Unstructured Data

Integration with Microsoft Graph Connector Enables Greater Productivity with Enhanced AI-Powered Search, Compliance, and Analytics Capabilities for Unstructured Data at Scale

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading enterprise data platform for hybrid cloud environments, today announced its latest advancement in data intelligence by further integrating with Microsoft 365 Copilot. Through the Microsoft Graph Connector, Nasuni managed data is now fully accessible and operational with Microsoft Search and Microsoft 365 Copilot, significantly expanding data access for Microsoft's AI services.

AI requires AI-ready infrastructure, and today's legacy data storage infrastructure creates a challenge for forward-thinking enterprises. Legacy hardware-based storage generates silos of data, making it impossible to run AI and analytics against it. Organizations, which can have billions of files and petabytes of data, need to break down these silos and consolidate their data into the cloud. The power to unlock this data is incredible, which is why the Nasuni File Data Platform enables this through data consolidation, protection, and accessibility for anyone and anything (including AI).

The Graph Connector enables organizations to leverage Nasuni's managed data repositories to harness the full potential of Microsoft 365 Copilot, aligning AI-powered experiences with specific business needs and workflows. Organizations can use the Graph Connector to leverage Nasuni data with Microsoft 365 semantic index to unlock AI-powered search, enhanced compliance, and advanced analytics through a unified interface.

Key benefits of this integration include:

Customers can now maximize the value of their Nasuni managed data by making it accessible for personalized experiences via Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Search, enriching user interactions with relevant content. AI-Powered Search and Insights: The Graph Connector enables Nasuni managed files to be indexed into Microsoft's semantic index, which forms a key part of the Microsoft 365 AI infrastructure. This semantic index is utilized by Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Search to provide contextually relevant answers and insights across Microsoft 365 applications.





The Graph Connector enables Nasuni managed files to be indexed into Microsoft's semantic index, which forms a key part of the Microsoft 365 AI infrastructure. This semantic index is utilized by Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Search to provide contextually relevant answers and insights across Microsoft 365 applications. A Unified Data Interface: Customers benefit from single-pane-of-glass access to their Microsoft 365 data (including SharePoint and OneDrive) and Nasuni. This unified view allows for efficient searching and interaction with documents across the entire unstructured file stack, inclusive of Nasuni-managed data.

"By enabling Microsoft 365 Copilot through the use of the Microsoft Graph Connector, we're empowering our customers to get even more value out of their Nasuni managed data," said Jim Liddle, Chief Innovation Officer of Data Intelligence and AI at Nasuni. "This solution integration will make it frictionless to use Microsoft 365 Copilot with Nasuni data in context with Microsoft 365 stored data sets, allowing for more informed decision-making and improved efficiency in our customers' day-to-day operations."

"We are thrilled to see Nasuni build upon their rich history of Microsoft innovation and collaboration by leveraging the Microsoft Graph Connector to enable customers to seamlessly integrate their data into Microsoft 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot," said Tony Surma, Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft Americas Partners. "This collaboration demonstrates our joint ability to enable customers to unlock the full potential of their data with Nasuni and Microsoft AI."

Previously this year, Nasuni announced its initiative to support customers in creating custom AI Copilots with their Nasuni data. Building on this momentum, Nasuni is further expanding its offerings to integrate seamlessly with Microsoft's AI-driven tools. With this solution integration, Nasuni continues to empower organizations by providing best-of-breed AI solution integrations for interacting with unstructured data managed by Nasuni.

Customers can learn how to take advantage of this latest integration with the Microsoft 365 Copilot in a recent post by Nasuni Chief Innovation Officer of Data Intelligence and AI, Jim Liddle. To learn from industry experts about building AI-driven data strategies, consolidating and securing data, and hybrid cloud solutions, access on-demand content from Nasuni's recent CloudBound 2024 event.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a scalable data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data in an AI world.

The Nasuni File Data Platform provides effortless scale with hybrid cloud storage that delivers secure data access at the edge and supports modern enterprise expectations for delivering AI-driven insights. Nasuni simplifies file data management while increasing access and performance. Its best-in-class file recovery protects customers against a range of cyber threats and eliminates the need for specialized backup and disaster recovery – all while cutting the cost of infrastructure by up to 65%.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning across the manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

