Nasuni Attains Validation as VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of cloud file services , today announced that its Nasuni platform has attained validation as VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS.

By validating Nasuni on VMware Cloud on AWS and attaining the VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS status, Nasuni has tested and verified interoperability and can fully manage customer support requests for Nasuni on VMware Cloud on AWS.

"We are pleased that Nasuni has validated its cloud-native file services platform on VMware Cloud on AWS. This signifies to customers that Nasuni can be deployed with the knowledge and reassurance that they can fully support the specified versions and configurations of VMware Cloud on AWS," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program at VMware.

Businesses should no longer build file server silos, which can be costly, complex and inadequate for the explosion of unstructured data and today's pressures for agility and globalization. Powered by the world's only global file system, Nasuni delivers performance of local file servers with the durability and scalability of cloud storage, at roughly half the cost of traditional file infrastructures. Companies can use Nasuni within their VMware Cloud on AWS environment to consolidate silos, simplify file management and replace capacity planning with infinite scale. Additionally, customers benefit from instant file recovery capabilities that eliminate traditional NAS infrastructure and can take advantage of Nasuni's global file sharing capabilities to improve workforce performance.

"Nasuni presents enterprises with a clear path to the cloud for their unstructured data as well as the benefit of optionality," said Will Hornkohl, vice president of alliances at Nasuni. "Now that Nasuni is validated on VMware Cloud on AWS, it's even easier for enterprises to use the platform across their entire virtual infrastructure, no matter where their workloads may reside."

Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS program enables partners to validate their application/infrastructure component on VMware Cloud on AWS. Partners extend their on-premise solution capabilities to the cloud and ensure consistent user experience and functionality on VMware Cloud on AWS. This increases customers' confidence in vendor solutions.

Nasuni is available online at the VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) at Nasuni Premium, Nasuni Essentials, Nasuni Advanced. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for customers.

About VMware Cloud on AWS

Jointly engineered by VMware and AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS is an on-demand hybrid cloud service that is delivered, sold, and supported by VMware and AWS, and the companies' respective partners. Powered by VMware Cloud Foundation and running in the AWS Cloud on elastic, bare-metal AWS infrastructure, VMware Cloud on AWS enables customers to run applications across a consistent hybrid cloud environment, with optimized access to the broad range of native AWS services. With the same architecture and operational experience on-premises and in the cloud, IT teams can quickly derive business value from use of the AWS and VMware hybrid cloud experience. For more information on the VMware Cloud on AWS partner ecosystem, visit: http://cloud.vmware.com/vmc-aws .

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a file services platform built for the cloud, powered by the world's only global file system. Nasuni consolidates network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos in cloud storage, delivering infinite scale, built-in backup, global file sharing, and local file server performance, all at half the cost of traditional file infrastructures. Leading companies from a wide array of industries rely on Nasuni to share and collaborate on files across multiple sites, enhance workforce productivity, reduce IT cost and complexity, and maximize the business value of their file data. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni is based in Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

