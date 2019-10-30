Nasuni Brings New Intelligence And Multi-Cloud Support To Unstructured Data

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni® Corporation today announced the newest release of its flagship file services platform for modernizing network attached storage (NAS) infrastructure. Nasuni's new version gives enterprises access to artificial intelligence (AI) and search analytics for unstructured data, as well as powerful cloud migration capabilities. Companies gain a springboard for agile, intelligent migrations and cloud-first approaches, as well multi-cloud flexibility.

Unstructured data has exploded, while globalization and agility pressures have made traditional NAS infrastructures inadequate. Businesses should no longer build file server silos, which can be costly, complex and unable to keep up with today's demands. Powered by the world's only global file system, Nasuni delivers a file services platform built for the cloud that combines the performance of local file servers with the scalability and durability of cloud storage, at roughly half the cost of traditional file infrastructures. Users can migrate NAS silos to the cloud storage of their choice for on-demand capacity expansion, built-in backup, instant disaster recovery, and multi-site file sharing. They also gain sophisticated data insights and accelerate their cloud storage strategies with Nasuni's ability to scale and foster collaboration across distributed workforces.

Nasuni enables enterprises to seamlessly navigate their entire journey from NAS consolidation to workforce productivity. The Nasuni platform is trusted by many of the largest organizations in retail, consumer goods, creative services, oil and gas, architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing. The company is experiencing record growth, with a 250% increase in data under management over the last 24 months. Nasuni is now deployed in more than 7,000 locations in 70 countries. Nasuni's growth reflects its customers' needs to simplify how critical file data is stored and protected, while empowering users to share and collaborate on files across multiple sites and geographies with maximum performance and reliability.

"No one has time for slow performance, and legacy storage systems can no longer support hundreds of terabytes across dozens of locations with the speed, scalability and management simplicity that we expect," said IT Implementation Leader Brian Erickson at APi Group, Inc. "Nasuni combines local performance with the power of the cloud. They made it easy for us to decommission our traditional, on-premises file server and leverage our unstructured data for search, analytics and collaboration."

Steve Duplessie, founder and senior analyst at ESG, said, "Today's world is ready for cloud service with native apps and SaaS. Traditional file technologies were just not built for the cloud and businesses need a new model to support today's workloads. Nasuni provides modern file services--built for the cloud from the start--enabling enterprises to eliminate storage silos and backups while reducing costs."

Nasuni's new release includes enhancements in three main areas:

Unstructured data intelligence : The Nasuni Analytics Connector allows customers to turn unstructured data into big data. A consolidated cloud-based file system enables customers to export a temporary second copy of their file data to use with analytics software, AI, machine learning and other data recognition tools such as AWS Rekognition and Macie. This new release also features support for leading search software, including SharePoint Search, Acronis FilesConnect, Cloudtenna, Search Blox, Graymeta, and NeoFinder.

"Tomorrow's data needs more than resiliency and scale; companies need sophisticated intelligence and analytics to make the most of their files," said Andres Rodriguez, founder and chief technology officer of Nasuni. "The newest Nasuni release is the culmination of what our customers have asked for most — optionality and better ways to gain insight from all of the data already in the cloud."

Availability

Nasuni's new enhancements will be available by the end of the year. The Nasuni platform comes in three editions: Essentials, Advanced and Premium. For more information please visit www.nasuni.com.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a file services platform built for the cloud, powered by the world's only global file system. Nasuni consolidates network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos in cloud storage, delivering infinite scale, built-in backup, global file sharing, and local file server performance, all at half the cost of traditional file infrastructures. Leading companies from a wide array of industries rely on Nasuni to share and collaborate on files across multiple sites, enhance workforce productivity, reduce IT cost and complexity, and maximize the business value of their file data. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni is based in Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

