Nasuni Extends Its File Data Platform to Deliver Secure High-Performance File Access Anywhere

New Nasuni Access Anywhere offering extends the edge from the data center to the user enabling employees to securely access and collaborate on file data from anywhere

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation , the leader in file data services, today announced the availability of Nasuni Access Anywhere, a secure, high-performance file solution for hybrid and remote workers. The new add-on service makes Nasuni the first file data platform to address the security and performance needs of the distributed workforce.

With Nasuni Access Anywhere, enterprises can extend the Nasuni File Data Platform to deliver high-performance file access for remote and hybrid users along with productivity tools that let them manage files from anywhere, on any device. This new add-on service delivers a secure VPN-less solution that provides resilient access to files from any location, even in high-latency environments. It also enables employees to share files and folders with clients, contractors and partners with enforced file security. In addition, the popularity of Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and Slack is creating more demand for workflow integration with an organization's file shares. Nasuni Access Anywhere ensures that corporate file shares can be accessed directly within Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 and Slack facilitating frictionless collaboration all through a single platform.

Key capabilities include:

VPN-less access to corporate file shares: Provides secure, reliable connectivity via the Internet, supporting local performance and visibility to all files without a VPN.

Provides secure, reliable connectivity via the Internet, supporting local performance and visibility to all files without a VPN. Offline access with desktop sync: Employees can use the desktop file system for working offline and the solution will automatically sync all files to the corporate file share when connectivity is restored.

Employees can use the desktop file system for working offline and the solution will automatically sync all files to the corporate file share when connectivity is restored. Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and Slack integration: Store, search, browse and edit files from within key collaboration applications while being connected to corporate files on a single data platform.

Store, search, browse and edit files from within key collaboration applications while being connected to corporate files on a single data platform. Secure external file collaboration: Users can securely share and receive content with external parties without compromising control, performance or security.

Users can securely share and receive content with external parties without compromising control, performance or security. File transfer acceleration: Employees can upload and download files with remarkable speed even from home and remote locations.

Hybrid and remote work are here to stay. Nearly one-quarter (24%) of employees expect to work fully remote while more than half (53%) anticipate a hybrid work arrangement, according to a recent Gallup poll . Unfortunately, remote workers and employees working in offices with limited infrastructure face significant productivity challenges. Network connectivity may be low and connections may have high latency, which makes sustained access and sharing of files difficult. Using a VPN to gain a secure connection may add to performance problems and as a result, employees often save critical file data offline, putting the data at risk and making shared file access even more challenging.

"The world of work has changed forever, and business runs on file data. Enterprises can no longer rely on hardware-based network-attached storage (NAS) – a 20-year-old technology. They need a cloud-based approach that makes data accessible from anywhere and secures it from any threat," said David Grant, president of Nasuni. "Nasuni is a single, secure file data platform that transforms file infrastructure into data services. Now, with Nasuni Access Anywhere, our platform provides secure access to file data from anywhere."

"Nasuni backed by Azure object storage is our corporate file data platform, Microsoft Teams is our project collaboration platform and [this solution] is our bridge that connects the two," said customer Todd Dughman, director of information technology, associate at U.S. civil engineering, surveying and landscape architecture firm Teague Nall and Perkins, Inc.

About Nasuni

Nasuni Corporation is a leading file data services company that helps organizations create a secure, file data cloud for digital transformation, global growth and information insight. The Nasuni File Data Platform is a cloud-native suite of services that simplifies file data infrastructure, enhances file data protection and ensures fast file access globally at the lowest cost. By consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage from Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and others, Nasuni becomes the cloud-native replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, as well as complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access and file synchronization technologies. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

