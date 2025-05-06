Nasuni Launches Unify Series to Showcase How Unified Data Drives AI Success

Multi-City Tour Brings Together Industry Leaders to Explore the Latest Innovations in Hybrid Cloud Strategies for AI-Readiness

BOSTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform, today announced Unify, a series of in-person and virtual data intelligence and AI conferences across the globe. Through keynote speakers, webinars, panels, and demos, attendees will learn about the value of a hybrid cloud approach through unified data architecture to best protect, optimize, and maximize their unstructured data for AI.

These industry events will showcase a dynamic lineup of industry thought leaders, including Nasuni experts such as Jim Liddle, Chief Innovation Officer of Data Intelligence and AI, and Justin Fink, Vice President of Product Marketing, alongside local customers and partners. Together, they will share real-world insights on how modern data infrastructure is driving AI readiness within their organizations.

With a recent Nasuni survey revealing that 98% of companies consider AI a priority — and also revealing that 92% of companies have already allocated additional budget towards AI — the discussions will focus on critical areas to help enterprises optimize their investments and close the AI readiness gap. Attendees will also experience a live demo of the Nasuni File Data Platform, a powerful global file system designed to cut costs, boost business resilience, and enhance IT efficiency through impactful AI.

Unify will run from June through October, kicking off in six major cities across the globe:

Boston , June

, June Dallas , June

, June Los Angeles , September

, September London , September

, September Chicago , September

, September Paris , October

Complementing the in-person tour, five live Unify webinars will also be held throughout the year featuring speakers from Nasuni partners such as Microsoft, AWS, SHI, and other industry leaders. Together, they will address the below topics:

AI at Work: Art of the Possible with Microsoft on May 20 th : Industry experts will explore how businesses are driving productivity with tools like Copilot and Azure. The webinar will highlight real-world AI use cases and strategies for preparing unstructured data to fuel intelligent workflows.





Industry experts will explore how businesses are driving productivity with tools like Copilot and Azure. The webinar will highlight real-world AI use cases and strategies for preparing unstructured data to fuel intelligent workflows. AI's Blind Spot: Why AI Fails Without the Right Data Foundation on June 17 th : Unstructured data is often the missing piece in AI initiatives. Attendees will learn about key architectural considerations — such as a global file namespace, the need for AI resilience, and edge delivery — that are needed to support scalable, resilient, and AI-ready data strategies.





Unstructured data is often the missing piece in AI initiatives. Attendees will learn about key architectural considerations — such as a global file namespace, the need for AI resilience, and edge delivery — that are needed to support scalable, resilient, and AI-ready data strategies. Stay Alert: 5 AI Trends that Will Impact Your Business on July 15 th : This session will offer a deep dive into the most impactful AI trends influencing today's technology and business strategies. Attendees will learn how IT leaders and data teams can adapt architectures and roadmaps to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving AI landscape.





This session will offer a deep dive into the most impactful AI trends influencing today's technology and business strategies. Attendees will learn how IT leaders and data teams can adapt architectures and roadmaps to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving AI landscape. Safety First: Securing Your Organization's Data with AI on August 19 th : As AI advances, so do the threats. This webinar will emphasize the need for strong governance, resilience, and protection against risks such as data poisoning and ransomware — while maintaining compliance with fast-evolving AI regulations.





As AI advances, so do the threats. This webinar will emphasize the need for strong governance, resilience, and protection against risks such as data poisoning and ransomware — while maintaining compliance with fast-evolving AI regulations. Where Your AI Budget Should (and Shouldn't) Go on September 23 rd: AI adoption comes with significant costs, so where businesses plan to invest matter. Attendees will explore how organizations can build efficient, cost-effective AI foundations—starting with the right infrastructure, selecting the right use cases, and optimizing costs based on real-world implementations.

"Unify represents a major milestone for Nasuni as we transverse the globe sharing the latest insights and tools that IT professionals can use to accelerate their AI strategies," said Jim Liddle. "This new event series is an incredible opportunity to learn from peers, industry leaders, and Nasuni experts about building a modern data foundation that supports secure, scalable, and cost-effective innovation."

Register today to join enterprise IT leaders for the Unify program.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni's approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency – cutting infrastructure costs by up to 67%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

