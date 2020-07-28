Nasuni Receives New Patent for Innovative Platform Approach to Cloud File Storage

BOSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni®, a leading provider of cloud file services , today announced that the company has received U.S. Patent No. 10,713,119 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), titled "Method and system for interfacing to cloud storage." The comprehensive system patent – which describes the Nasuni hub and spoke file services platform – includes 20 claims and derives from Nasuni's original innovations in cloud file storage dating from 2009.

With the world's only cloud-native global file system at its heart, Nasuni delivers a file services platform built for the cloud that combines the performance of local file servers with the scalability and durability of cloud storage, all at about half the cost of traditional file infrastructures. Users can migrate NAS silos to the cloud storage of their choice for on-demand capacity expansion, built-in backup, instant disaster recovery, multi-site file sharing and a system that can span continents.

The new patent covers Nasuni's enterprise storage-as-a-service system, which includes the following capabilities:

The management console enables enterprises to provision and manage the scalable UniFS® file system across one or multiple clouds.

The platform thinly provisions and intelligently caches the most frequently used files either in a local appliance or a virtual appliance in a nearby cloud. As a result, it continuously ensures that the most recent versions of files are available to end-users with strong performance.

To date, Nasuni has received 14 U.S. patents for innovations associated with Nasuni Cloud Files Services. Additional patents are pending.

"This patent provides broad coverage for our file services platform and validates the uniqueness of our solution," said David Shaw, chief science officer at Nasuni. "No other company can provide a file system for the cloud with all the benefits of scalability, robustness and access of the cloud in a service that also delivers high performance."

Nasuni's technology works with common file-based forms of unstructured data and supports industry standards, including SMB (CIFS) and NFS file sharing protocols, as well as Active Directory and LDAP authentication. These include the documents, spreadsheets and presentations omnipresent in business plus industry-specific files such as software code, CAD and video used in the architecture, engineering, media and manufacturing industries.

Nasuni also announced the latest version of its File Services platform, introducing new capabilities to deliver enhanced remote work, simplified cloud migration and more modern data protection. Details about the new release can be found here.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is the world class global file services platform built for the cloud. Nasuni consolidates network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos in cloud storage, delivering infinite scale, built-in backup, global file sharing, and local file server performance, all at half the cost of traditional file infrastructures. Leading companies from a wide array of industries rely on Nasuni to share and collaborate on files across multiple sites, enhance workforce productivity, reduce IT cost and complexity, and maximize the business value of their file data. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni Corporation is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and its software platform is deployed in more than 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

