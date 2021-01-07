Natalie Fikes Named Keynote Speaker for Global Gaming Women and All In Diversity's Lean In Breakfast Reimagined, January 13-14

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for her bestselling book, "Empowered to Prosper," Natalie Fikes will be featured as this year's keynote speaker for the 2021 Global Gaming Women Lean In Breakfast, with this year's theme "Renew, Restore, Reimagine" when the virtual event takes place January 13-14, 2021.

Named one of "The Best Speakers of Today" by Northstar Meetings Group and Orator of the Year by ACHI Magazine in 2018, Fikes sets up audiences to prosper with impactful strategies for leading a purpose-driven life and career. She speaks from a personal place when she coaches her audience to dial into their purpose, be the star of their own show, and produce at their maximum capacity.

During her keynote address, she will share how her transformative strategies for changing one's mindset empowers others to release the unlimited potential inside just waiting to be discovered.

Fikes sets the stage for this year's Lean In Breakfast Reimagined, the 6th annual event (traditionally held at the Global Gaming Exposition (G2E) in Las Vegas). This year's event will connect women from across the industry with intimate, thoughtful and lively virtual roundtable discussions hosted by some of the gaming industry's most respected thought leaders. The event will also explain the benefits of gaming industry specific Lean In Circles and the application process. Sessions are offered over two days and multiple time zones. Register at globalgamingwomen.org.

Global Gaming Women (GGW) supports, inspires and influences the development of women in the Gaming industry. GGW brings together women from all segments of gaming in an effort to enrich their professional and personal lives. Established by the American Gaming Association to create a broad network that allows peers to connect with their colleagues, GGW's goal is for female gaming professionals to learn from one another, create lasting connections and nurture emerging women leaders. In 2016, Global Gaming Women launched as an independent charitable organization to deliver high impact programs and events on a global scale that support, inspire and influence the development of women in the gaming and lottery industry. Visit GlobalGamingWomen.org for more information.

