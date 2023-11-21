Natalie Flanders Named to 2023 Power 100 List by Diversity Woman Magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon is pleased to announce that Natalie Flanders, SVP, Investor Relations Officer, has been recognized by Diversity Woman magazine in its 2023 Power 100 list. The honorees were celebrated at the 18th annual Diversity Women's Business Leadership Conference and are highlighted in the Diversity Woman Magazine Fall 2023 issue here.

Natalie Flanders recognized by Diversity Woman magazine in its 2023 Power 100 list.
Diversity Women identified 100 women who represent the brightest rising stars across all races, cultures and identities. Candidates were nominated by their organization as being on the fast track to leadership and executive roles. Honorees are innovative problem solvers who are driven by a positive vision for the future and a genuine desire to make a difference for other women.

"Natalie has been a key contributor to the company's success through a variety of critical roles, in addition to serving as a role model and inspiration for diverse talent across the organization," says Hope Dmuchowski, CFO First Horizon. "I am excited to see Natalie be recognized for her demonstrated success as she is well deserving of this award."

Natalie is focused on communicating the strength and stability of our organization which is imperative in developing the next generation of talent. I am proud Natalie was recognized for her efforts and is well deserving of this award," says Bryan Jordan, President and CEO of First Horizon.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

