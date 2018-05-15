NATCOM And IMPAKTU Join Forces To Better Serve The Americas

"We take pride in being one of the largest producers of multicultural short-form video content that is country-agnostic; however, we are focused on the Americas, and the U.S. Hispanic and LATAM markets represent very important audiences to us," said NATCOM's CEO, Robert J. Rodriguez. "IMPAKTU's impressive roster of premium advertisers and their in-stream video advertising expertise will enable us to grow together our advertising demand business as we continue to expand our publisher network and serve those markets with our premium video content."

Studies support that Latinos, both in the U.S. and Latin America, over-index the general market in the consumption of online video and their attention to online ads. Quickly growing in population size and economic clout, they are increasingly becoming an important target audience for advertisers and media alike.

Addressing the concern over ads showing alongside objectionable videos and the growing advertiser demand for content that is safe for their brands, IMPAKTU's Co-Founder and CEO, Javier Salom, remarks, "NATCOM brings higher-quality content that covers the important topics trending today in order for publishers and platforms to ensure a brand-safe environment and contextual relevancy for ad buyers."

About NATCOM

NATCOM is a digital-first video content network headquartered in Miami and specializing in short-form video for mobile consumption. A former NBC affiliate company, NATCOM boasts one of the largest libraries of premium digital video content with over 40K pieces, of which approximately half are original titles in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The remainder of the library is comprised of Warner Music Group's music videos and exclusive content, as well as a growing number of premium content from major intellectual property owners, such as BBC. Through its proprietary technology platform, Vidweb, NATCOM distributes to and monetizes its content for publishers across the Americas.

About IMPAKTU

IMPAKTU offers digital advertising solutions in mobile, video and TV to advertisers and publishers. Through its private premium marketplace, advertisers reach and engage their desired audiences throughout Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America, including Brazil. Premium brand clients extend throughout a gamut of industries and include Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, L'Oréal, Nestlé, Visa, Microsoft, McDonald's, Adidas, and 20th Century Fox, among many others.

